$1.23 Earnings Per Share Expected for SAP SE (NYSE:SAP) This Quarter

Equities research analysts expect SAP SE (NYSE:SAP – Get Rating) to announce earnings per share (EPS) of $1.23 for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have provided estimates for SAP’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $1.45 and the lowest estimate coming in at $1.10. SAP posted earnings per share of $1.69 during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 27.2%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next earnings results before the market opens on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that SAP will report full-year earnings of $5.85 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.38 to $6.37. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will report earnings of $6.50 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.95 to $6.89. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that follow SAP.

SAP (NYSE:SAP – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The software maker reported $1.54 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.61 by ($0.07). SAP had a net margin of 18.90% and a return on equity of 15.57%. The business had revenue of $9.13 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.13 billion.

SAP has been the subject of several recent research reports. Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on shares of SAP in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. Cowen dropped their price objective on shares of SAP from $145.00 to $136.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 28th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on shares of SAP from $150.00 to $155.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 19th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded SAP from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $113.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 14th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on SAP in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $115.57.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new position in SAP during the third quarter worth about $6,555,000. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in SAP by 2.1% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 478,867 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $67,260,000 after purchasing an additional 9,654 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its position in SAP by 41.8% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,126,494 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $158,227,000 after purchasing an additional 332,017 shares during the period. Kestra Advisory Services LLC boosted its position in SAP by 21.1% during the third quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 10,331 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,395,000 after purchasing an additional 1,803 shares during the period. Finally, Avantax Advisory Services Inc. boosted its position in SAP by 4.7% during the third quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 1,581 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $215,000 after purchasing an additional 71 shares during the period.

NYSE SAP opened at $105.92 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a current ratio of 1.24. SAP has a fifty-two week low of $104.06 and a fifty-two week high of $151.48. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $113.37 and its two-hundred day moving average is $129.51.

SAP SE, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an enterprise application software company worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Applications, Technology & Support; Qualtrics; and Services. It offers SAP S/4HANA, an ERP suite with intelligent technologies, such as artificial intelligence, machine learning, and advanced analytics; SAP SuccessFactors Human Experience Management provides cloud-based solutions, such as a human resources management system for core HR and payroll, talent management, employee experience management, and people analytics; and intelligent spend management solutions, including products branded under the SAP Ariba, SAP Concur, and SAP Fieldglass names.

