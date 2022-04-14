$1.50 Billion in Sales Expected for Moody’s Co. (NYSE:MCO) This Quarter

Brokerages expect Moody’s Co. (NYSE:MCO – Get Rating) to post $1.50 billion in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Six analysts have provided estimates for Moody’s’ earnings. The highest sales estimate is $1.54 billion and the lowest is $1.45 billion. Moody’s reported sales of $1.60 billion during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 6.3%. The business is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report before the market opens on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Moody’s will report full year sales of $6.49 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $6.39 billion to $6.71 billion. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the company will post sales of $7.08 billion, with estimates ranging from $6.98 billion to $7.31 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Moody’s.

Moody’s (NYSE:MCO – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 10th. The business services provider reported $2.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.38 by ($0.05). Moody’s had a return on equity of 91.13% and a net margin of 35.61%. The business had revenue of $1.54 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.51 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.91 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 19.3% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on MCO shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft started coverage on Moody’s in a research report on Tuesday, March 29th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $408.00 price objective on the stock. Raymond James reduced their target price on Moody’s from $439.00 to $417.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 7th. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on Moody’s from $360.00 to $350.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 4th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their target price on Moody’s from $415.00 to $395.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 11th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reduced their target price on Moody’s from $402.00 to $365.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 11th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $395.77.

In other Moody’s news, CEO Robert Fauber sold 447 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $343.98, for a total value of $153,759.06. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.38% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Moody’s during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $563,519,000. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Moody’s by 5.8% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,818,749 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $4,616,166,000 after purchasing an additional 646,180 shares during the last quarter. Close Asset Management Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Moody’s during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $147,976,000. Castleview Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Moody’s during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $936,000. Finally, Ninety One UK Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of Moody’s by 11.6% during the third quarter. Ninety One UK Ltd now owns 3,104,343 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,102,383,000 after purchasing an additional 322,933 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.34% of the company’s stock.

Shares of MCO stock opened at $333.66 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.54, a quick ratio of 1.61 and a current ratio of 1.61. Moody’s has a 52-week low of $299.68 and a 52-week high of $407.94. The company has a market capitalization of $61.85 billion, a PE ratio of 28.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.60 and a beta of 1.21. The business’s fifty day moving average is $328.71 and its 200 day moving average is $359.88.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 18th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 25th were issued a $0.70 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 24th. This is a positive change from Moody’s’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.62. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.84%. Moody’s’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 23.77%.

Moody's Corporation operates as an integrated risk assessment firm worldwide. It operates in two segments, Moody's Investors Service and Moody's Analytics. The Moody's Investors Service segment publishes credit ratings and provides assessment services on various debt obligations, programs and facilities, and entities that issue such obligations, such as various corporate, financial institution, and governmental obligations, as well as and structured finance securities.

