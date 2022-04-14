$106.75 Million in Sales Expected for Appian Co. (NASDAQ:APPN) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages expect Appian Co. (NASDAQ:APPN – Get Rating) to post sales of $106.75 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have issued estimates for Appian’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $105.60 million to $107.20 million. Appian reported sales of $88.86 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 20.1%. The company is expected to issue its next earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Appian will report full year sales of $444.88 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $444.10 million to $445.40 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will report sales of $526.73 million, with estimates ranging from $510.30 million to $533.80 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Appian.

Appian (NASDAQ:APPN – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 17th. The company reported ($0.25) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.29) by $0.04. Appian had a negative return on equity of 27.17% and a negative net margin of 24.00%. The company had revenue of $104.99 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $95.28 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.09) earnings per share.

APPN has been the subject of several recent research reports. Truist Financial cut their price objective on Appian from $100.00 to $65.00 in a report on Friday, February 18th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Appian from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, February 24th. Morgan Stanley reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $60.00 price objective on shares of Appian in a report on Friday, February 18th. Finally, Barclays lowered their target price on shares of Appian from $90.00 to $47.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Appian presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $84.40.

In other Appian news, major shareholder Abdiel Capital Management, Llc bought 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, March 18th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $59.00 per share, with a total value of $59,000.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders have acquired 471,350 shares of company stock worth $25,265,049 over the last three months. Company insiders own 43.90% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Appian by 6.5% in the first quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 7,195 shares of the company’s stock valued at $438,000 after purchasing an additional 440 shares during the last quarter. Griffin Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Appian in the first quarter valued at about $229,000. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Appian in the fourth quarter valued at about $20,735,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust grew its position in shares of Appian by 150.0% in the fourth quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rise Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Appian in the fourth quarter valued at about $28,000. 81.02% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:APPN opened at $57.35 on Thursday. Appian has a 1 year low of $46.85 and a 1 year high of $149.82. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $57.35 and a 200 day simple moving average of $69.89.

Appian Corporation provides low-code automation platform in the United States and internationally. The company's platform automates the creation of forms, workflows, data structures, reports, user interfaces, and other software elements that are needed to be manually coded. The company also offers professional and customer support services.

