$111.84 Million in Sales Expected for Afya Limited (NASDAQ:AFYA) This Quarter

Equities analysts predict that Afya Limited (NASDAQ:AFYA – Get Rating) will report sales of $111.84 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have made estimates for Afya’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $105.32 million and the highest estimate coming in at $118.36 million. Afya reported sales of $72.15 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 55%. The firm is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Afya will report full year sales of $480.52 million for the current fiscal year. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report sales of $516.23 million, with estimates ranging from $446.62 million to $585.84 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Afya.

Get Afya alerts:

Afya (NASDAQ:AFYA – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, March 31st. The company reported $0.09 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.11 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $89.29 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $94.35 million. Afya had a return on equity of 7.32% and a net margin of 12.94%.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on AFYA shares. Credit Suisse Group upgraded shares of Afya from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price target for the company from $18.00 to $19.00 in a report on Friday, April 8th. UBS Group dropped their target price on shares of Afya from $27.00 to $21.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, March 7th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Afya from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $15.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Afya currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $20.88.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in AFYA. Softbank Group Corp lifted its position in shares of Afya by 1,391.8% during the fourth quarter. Softbank Group Corp now owns 2,433,323 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,228,000 after purchasing an additional 2,270,208 shares in the last quarter. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. lifted its holdings in Afya by 351.0% in the fourth quarter. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. now owns 911,298 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,824,000 after buying an additional 709,230 shares during the period. Bamco Inc. NY lifted its holdings in Afya by 12.1% in the third quarter. Bamco Inc. NY now owns 4,145,038 shares of the company’s stock valued at $81,823,000 after buying an additional 446,498 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP lifted its holdings in Afya by 2,250.0% in the fourth quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 332,837 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,230,000 after buying an additional 318,674 shares during the period. Finally, Invesco Ltd. lifted its holdings in Afya by 2,298.0% in the fourth quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 292,556 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,596,000 after buying an additional 280,356 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 27.85% of the company’s stock.

AFYA stock opened at $13.41 on Thursday. Afya has a 12-month low of $11.67 and a 12-month high of $28.23. The company has a quick ratio of 1.56, a current ratio of 1.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. The company has a market cap of $1.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.48, a PEG ratio of 0.85 and a beta of 1.29. The company has a 50 day moving average of $13.76 and a two-hundred day moving average of $14.99.

About Afya (Get Rating)

Afya Limited, through its subsidiaries, operates as a medical education group in Brazil. The company provides educational products and services, including medical schools, medical residency preparatory courses, graduate courses, and other programs to lifelong medical learners enrolled across its distribution network, as well as to third-party medical schools.

Further Reading

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Afya (AFYA)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Afya Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Afya and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.