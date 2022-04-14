$123.85 Million in Sales Expected for Halozyme Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:HALO) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages forecast that Halozyme Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:HALO – Get Rating) will announce sales of $123.85 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for Halozyme Therapeutics’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $120.44 million to $126.50 million. Halozyme Therapeutics posted sales of $89.02 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 39.1%. The business is expected to report its next earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Halozyme Therapeutics will report full-year sales of $546.32 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $540.85 million to $553.08 million. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will post sales of $721.27 million, with estimates ranging from $697.90 million to $756.58 million. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Halozyme Therapeutics.

Halozyme Therapeutics (NASDAQ:HALO – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 22nd. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.35 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $102.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $97.10 million. Halozyme Therapeutics had a return on equity of 164.68% and a net margin of 90.84%.

HALO has been the subject of several research analyst reports. StockNews.com raised Halozyme Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday. Piper Sandler decreased their target price on Halozyme Therapeutics from $43.00 to $42.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Halozyme Therapeutics from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $37.00 price target for the company in a research note on Monday, March 14th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $47.83.

Shares of NASDAQ:HALO opened at $41.46 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 7.45, a current ratio of 7.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.00. Halozyme Therapeutics has a twelve month low of $31.36 and a twelve month high of $51.57. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $36.66 and its 200-day moving average is $36.85. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.13 and a beta of 1.32.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Manchester Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Halozyme Therapeutics by 1,060.0% during the third quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC now owns 638 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 583 shares during the period. Spire Wealth Management boosted its stake in shares of Halozyme Therapeutics by 3,200.0% in the fourth quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 2,013 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $81,000 after acquiring an additional 1,952 shares during the period. Covestor Ltd bought a new position in shares of Halozyme Therapeutics in the fourth quarter worth about $114,000. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its stake in shares of Halozyme Therapeutics by 12.1% in the third quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,898 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $118,000 after acquiring an additional 313 shares during the period. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Halozyme Therapeutics in the fourth quarter worth about $122,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.21% of the company’s stock.

Halozyme Therapeutics, Inc operates as a biopharma technology platform company in the United States, Switzerland, Ireland, Belgium, Japan, and internationally. The company's products are based on the ENHANZE drug delivery technology, a patented recombinant human hyaluronidase enzyme (rHuPH20) that enables the subcutaneous delivery of injectable biologics, such as monoclonal antibodies and other therapeutic molecules, as well as small molecules and fluids.

