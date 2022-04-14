$13.80 Million in Sales Expected for Sequans Communications S.A. (NYSE:SQNS) This Quarter

Analysts expect Sequans Communications S.A. (NYSE:SQNS – Get Rating) to report sales of $13.80 million for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have made estimates for Sequans Communications’ earnings. Sequans Communications reported sales of $12.32 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 12%. The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report before the market opens on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Sequans Communications will report full year sales of $69.35 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $68.70 million to $70.00 million. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will post sales of $104.75 million, with estimates ranging from $103.00 million to $106.50 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Sequans Communications.

Sequans Communications (NYSE:SQNS – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 8th. The semiconductor company reported ($0.15) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.21) by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $13.81 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.70 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.32) earnings per share.

SQNS has been the topic of a number of research reports. B. Riley decreased their target price on shares of Sequans Communications from $11.00 to $8.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 16th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Sequans Communications from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Sequans Communications in a research report on Thursday, March 24th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Sequans Communications presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $8.13.

Shares of SQNS stock opened at $2.70 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $128.63 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.74 and a beta of 0.81. The business has a fifty day moving average of $3.43 and a 200 day moving average of $4.32. Sequans Communications has a 1 year low of $2.56 and a 1 year high of $6.84.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. bought a new stake in Sequans Communications in the 3rd quarter valued at about $50,000. Eidelman Virant Capital bought a new stake in shares of Sequans Communications in the 1st quarter worth approximately $45,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Sequans Communications in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $75,000. Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Sequans Communications during the second quarter valued at approximately $188,000. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its position in Sequans Communications by 9.9% during the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 49,056 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $233,000 after purchasing an additional 4,400 shares in the last quarter. 80.73% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Sequans Communications SA designs, develops, and supplies cellular semiconductor solutions for massive and broadband Internet of Things (IoT) markets in Taiwan, South Korea, China, rest of Asia, the United States, and internationally. It offers a set of 5G/4G chips and modules for non-smartphone devices.

