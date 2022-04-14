$130,000.00 in Sales Expected for VBI Vaccines Inc. (NASDAQ:VBIV) This Quarter

Posted by on Apr 14th, 2022

Wall Street brokerages expect VBI Vaccines Inc. (NASDAQ:VBIVGet Rating) to report sales of $130,000.00 for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for VBI Vaccines’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $100,000.00 to $160,000.00. VBI Vaccines posted sales of $300,000.00 in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 56.7%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that VBI Vaccines will report full-year sales of $5.74 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $4.00 million to $8.01 million. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will post sales of $29.03 million, with estimates ranging from $20.60 million to $43.08 million. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover VBI Vaccines.

VBI Vaccines (NASDAQ:VBIVGet Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 7th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.07) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.07). VBI Vaccines had a negative return on equity of 42.79% and a negative net margin of 11,054.36%. The company had revenue of $0.08 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $0.14 million.

Several brokerages have weighed in on VBIV. Zacks Investment Research upgraded VBI Vaccines from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 5th. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on VBI Vaccines in a report on Thursday, December 30th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $6.00 target price for the company. Finally, Raymond James lowered their target price on VBI Vaccines from $9.00 to $6.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 8th.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in VBIV. Balyasny Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of VBI Vaccines in the 3rd quarter worth $2,718,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its position in shares of VBI Vaccines by 243.9% in the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,153,567 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $2,699,000 after acquiring an additional 818,173 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC raised its position in shares of VBI Vaccines by 44.5% in the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,741,498 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $4,075,000 after acquiring an additional 535,968 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of VBI Vaccines by 3.6% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 13,269,221 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $31,049,000 after acquiring an additional 462,785 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG raised its position in shares of VBI Vaccines by 703.1% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 460,199 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,431,000 after acquiring an additional 402,895 shares in the last quarter. 43.61% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of VBIV stock traded up $0.09 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $1.67. The stock had a trading volume of 1,420,723 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,297,321. VBI Vaccines has a 12-month low of $1.21 and a 12-month high of $4.31. The firm has a market capitalization of $429.70 million, a P/E ratio of -6.19 and a beta of 1.97. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $1.54 and its two-hundred day moving average is $2.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 4.00 and a quick ratio of 3.92.

VBI Vaccines Company Profile (Get Rating)

VBI Vaccines Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops and sells vaccines for the treatment of infectious diseases and immuno-oncology. The company offers Sci-B-Vac, a prophylactic hepatitis B (HBV) vaccine. It also engages in the development of VBI-2601 (BRII-179), an immunotherapeutic candidate for the treatment of chronic HBV infection.

See Also

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on VBI Vaccines (VBIV)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Earnings History and Estimates for VBI Vaccines (NASDAQ:VBIV)

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for VBI Vaccines Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for VBI Vaccines and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.