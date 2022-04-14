$14.79 Million in Sales Expected for Gladstone Capital Co. (NASDAQ:GLAD) This Quarter

Analysts expect Gladstone Capital Co. (NASDAQ:GLAD – Get Rating) to report sales of $14.79 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have provided estimates for Gladstone Capital’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $14.50 million and the highest is $15.08 million. Gladstone Capital reported sales of $12.89 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 14.7%. The business is expected to announce its next earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Gladstone Capital will report full year sales of $61.27 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $60.38 million to $62.16 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will post sales of $64.14 million, with estimates ranging from $63.40 million to $64.89 million. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Gladstone Capital.

Gladstone Capital (NASDAQ:GLAD – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 2nd. The investment management company reported $0.27 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.07. Gladstone Capital had a net margin of 147.34% and a return on equity of 9.62%. The company had revenue of $16.17 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.34 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.20 earnings per share.

GLAD has been the subject of a number of research reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Gladstone Capital from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 6th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Gladstone Capital in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Raymond James initiated coverage on Gladstone Capital in a research report on Wednesday, April 6th. They issued a “market perform” rating for the company.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of GLAD. D.A. Davidson & CO. raised its holdings in shares of Gladstone Capital by 10.0% in the 4th quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 176,099 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $2,041,000 after buying an additional 16,047 shares during the period. National Bank of Canada FI purchased a new position in Gladstone Capital in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $103,000. Kovack Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Gladstone Capital during the 3rd quarter valued at $241,000. Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Gladstone Capital by 7.5% during the fourth quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 555,793 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $6,442,000 after purchasing an additional 38,705 shares during the last quarter. Finally, TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Gladstone Capital by 40.2% in the third quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 18,221 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $206,000 after acquiring an additional 5,221 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 10.11% of the company’s stock.

GLAD opened at $12.13 on Thursday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $11.42 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $11.43. Gladstone Capital has a fifty-two week low of $9.92 and a fifty-two week high of $12.58. The firm has a market capitalization of $416.11 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.83, a PEG ratio of 2.79 and a beta of 1.38.

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 23rd were paid a $0.065 dividend. This represents a $0.78 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.43%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 22nd. Gladstone Capital’s dividend payout ratio is presently 31.08%.

Gladstone Capital Corporation is a business development company specializing in lower middle market, growth capital, add on acquisitions, change of control, buy & build strategies, debt refinancing, debt investments in senior term loans, revolving loans, secured first and second lien term loans, senior subordinated loans, unitranche loans, junior subordinated loans, and mezzanine loans and equity investments in the form of common stock, preferred stock, limited liability company interests, or warrants.

