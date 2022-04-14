$16.31 Million in Sales Expected for Travelzoo (NASDAQ:TZOO) This Quarter

Equities research analysts predict that Travelzoo (NASDAQ:TZOO – Get Rating) will announce $16.31 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for Travelzoo’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $15.81 million and the highest is $16.80 million. Travelzoo reported sales of $14.28 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 14.2%. The company is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report before the market opens on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Travelzoo will report full year sales of $77.40 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $75.00 million to $79.80 million. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will post sales of $93.51 million, with estimates ranging from $86.32 million to $100.70 million. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover Travelzoo.

Travelzoo (NASDAQ:TZOO – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, March 3rd. The information services provider reported ($0.25) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.13 by ($0.38). The company had revenue of $14.14 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $18.88 million. Travelzoo had a negative return on equity of 111.27% and a net margin of 1.85%. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.01 earnings per share.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on TZOO. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Travelzoo from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd. StockNews.com began coverage on Travelzoo in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Ascendiant Capital Markets downgraded Travelzoo from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, March 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $16.00.

In related news, major shareholder Azzurro Capital Inc sold 12,930 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.40, for a total value of $95,682.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Ralph Bartel sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.30, for a total value of $36,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 268,091 shares of company stock worth $1,681,161 in the last quarter. 47.42% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of TZOO. Covestor Ltd bought a new stake in Travelzoo in the fourth quarter worth $42,000. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in Travelzoo in the third quarter valued at approximately $49,000. Eagle Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Travelzoo in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $102,000. Raymond James & Associates boosted its position in shares of Travelzoo by 21.4% during the fourth quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 14,740 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $139,000 after purchasing an additional 2,600 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Natixis acquired a new stake in shares of Travelzoo during the third quarter worth $153,000. 32.38% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ TZOO traded up $0.28 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $5.99. The stock had a trading volume of 51,773 shares, compared to its average volume of 63,135. The company has a market capitalization of $72.22 million, a PE ratio of 119.82 and a beta of 1.72. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $7.60 and a 200-day simple moving average of $9.38. Travelzoo has a 1 year low of $5.20 and a 1 year high of $18.47.

Travelzoo, an Internet media company, provides travel, entertainment, and local deals from travel and entertainment companies, and local businesses in the Asia Pacific, Europe, and North America. Its publications and products include Travelzoo Website; Travelzoo iPhone and Android apps; Travelzoo Top 20 email newsletter; and Newsflash email alert service.

