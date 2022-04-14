$16.61 Million in Sales Expected for Gladstone Investment Co. (NASDAQ:GAIN) This Quarter

Posted by on Apr 14th, 2022

Wall Street brokerages predict that Gladstone Investment Co. (NASDAQ:GAINGet Rating) will announce sales of $16.61 million for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Gladstone Investment’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $16.47 million to $16.74 million. Gladstone Investment posted sales of $16.71 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 0.6%. The business is expected to announce its next earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Gladstone Investment will report full year sales of $69.91 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $69.78 million to $70.05 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post sales of $67.84 million, with estimates ranging from $67.63 million to $68.05 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Gladstone Investment.

Gladstone Investment (NASDAQ:GAINGet Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 8th. The investment management company reported $0.25 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.23 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $16.74 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $18.05 million. Gladstone Investment had a net margin of 151.59% and a return on equity of 7.29%. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.24 EPS.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on GAIN shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Gladstone Investment from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Gladstone Investment in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock.

In other news, President David A. R. Dullum bought 5,500 shares of Gladstone Investment stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 24th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $14.56 per share, with a total value of $80,080.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 2.61% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of GAIN. International Assets Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Gladstone Investment by 2.1% in the 4th quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 76,390 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $1,305,000 after acquiring an additional 1,600 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its stake in shares of Gladstone Investment by 100.9% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 3,485 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $50,000 after acquiring an additional 1,750 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lifted its stake in Gladstone Investment by 5.5% during the fourth quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 37,493 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $640,000 after purchasing an additional 1,949 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its stake in Gladstone Investment by 7.2% during the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 37,051 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $514,000 after purchasing an additional 2,482 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its stake in Gladstone Investment by 8.6% during the fourth quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 41,119 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $702,000 after purchasing an additional 3,269 shares during the last quarter. 12.21% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

GAIN stock opened at $16.08 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $533.94 million, a PE ratio of 5.04, a P/E/G ratio of 5.82 and a beta of 1.56. Gladstone Investment has a one year low of $12.50 and a one year high of $17.15. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $15.58.

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 14th. Investors of record on Friday, February 4th were given a dividend of $0.12 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 9.3%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 3rd. This is an increase from Gladstone Investment’s previous dividend of $0.09. Gladstone Investment’s dividend payout ratio is currently 28.13%.

About Gladstone Investment (Get Rating)

Gladstone Investment Corporation specializes in lower middle market, mature stage, buyouts; refinancing existing debt; senior debt securities such as senior loans, senior term loans, lines of credit, and senior notes; senior subordinated debt securities such as senior subordinated loans and senior subordinated notes; junior subordinated debt securities such as subordinated notes and mezzanine loans; limited liability company interests, and warrants or options.

Earnings History and Estimates for Gladstone Investment (NASDAQ:GAIN)

