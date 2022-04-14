$17.97 Million in Sales Expected for OptiNose, Inc. (NASDAQ:OPTN) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts forecast that OptiNose, Inc. (NASDAQ:OPTN – Get Rating) will announce sales of $17.97 million for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for OptiNose’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $18.00 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $17.93 million. OptiNose reported sales of $11.96 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 50.3%. The company is expected to issue its next earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that OptiNose will report full-year sales of $98.50 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $98.30 million to $98.70 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will post sales of $147.03 million, with estimates ranging from $134.50 million to $159.55 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for OptiNose.

OptiNose (NASDAQ:OPTN – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 8th. The company reported ($0.23) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.26) by $0.03. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($0.46) earnings per share.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded OptiNose from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday.

In related news, CEO Peter K. Miller sold 25,974 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.11, for a total value of $54,805.14. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 38,810 shares of company stock valued at $81,889. 6.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of OptiNose by 2.8% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 750,230 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,215,000 after purchasing an additional 20,095 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its position in OptiNose by 83.3% during the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 55,318 shares of the company’s stock worth $90,000 after purchasing an additional 25,140 shares during the last quarter. Stonepine Capital Management LLC bought a new position in OptiNose during the 4th quarter worth $6,228,000. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. raised its position in shares of OptiNose by 159.8% in the 4th quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 37,066 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,000 after acquiring an additional 22,797 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its position in shares of OptiNose by 6.0% in the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 234,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $380,000 after acquiring an additional 13,200 shares in the last quarter. 62.31% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of OPTN opened at $2.64 on Thursday. OptiNose has a 12 month low of $1.46 and a 12 month high of $3.92. The company has a market cap of $217.58 million, a P/E ratio of -1.78 and a beta of 0.51. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $2.58 and a 200 day moving average price of $2.33.

OptiNose, Inc operates as a pharmaceutical company. The firm engages in the development and commercialization of products for patients treated by ear, nose, throat, and allergy specialists. Its products include the XHANCE and ONZETRA Xsail. The company was founded by Per Gisle Djupesland and Helena Kyttari Djupesland in October 2000 and is headquartered in Yardley, PA.

