$173.78 Million in Sales Expected for WideOpenWest, Inc. (NYSE:WOW) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts predict that WideOpenWest, Inc. (NYSE:WOW – Get Rating) will announce sales of $173.78 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have made estimates for WideOpenWest’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $172.70 million and the highest is $174.80 million. WideOpenWest reported sales of $286.30 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 39.3%. The business is expected to announce its next earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that WideOpenWest will report full-year sales of $709.40 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $707.70 million to $711.00 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will post sales of $723.53 million, with estimates ranging from $719.90 million to $726.80 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover WideOpenWest.

WideOpenWest (NYSE:WOW – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 24th. The company reported ($0.03) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.10 by ($0.13). The company had revenue of $178.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $183.41 million. WideOpenWest had a negative return on equity of 27.83% and a net margin of 74.52%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.04 earnings per share.

WOW has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded WideOpenWest from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. B. Riley upped their price objective on WideOpenWest from $28.00 to $29.00 in a report on Friday, February 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $24.33.

In related news, insider David Brunick sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.00, for a total transaction of $40,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Teresa L. Elder sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.00, for a total value of $300,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 37,000 shares of company stock valued at $740,000. 4.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Brown Advisory Inc. boosted its position in WideOpenWest by 16.3% during the fourth quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 2,037,382 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,843,000 after purchasing an additional 285,067 shares during the last quarter. EAM Investors LLC boosted its position in WideOpenWest by 67.7% during the third quarter. EAM Investors LLC now owns 128,577 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,527,000 after purchasing an additional 51,922 shares during the last quarter. Silvant Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in WideOpenWest during the third quarter valued at approximately $236,000. Citigroup Inc. boosted its position in WideOpenWest by 68.5% during the third quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 7,901 shares of the company’s stock valued at $155,000 after purchasing an additional 3,211 shares during the last quarter. Finally, GWM Advisors LLC boosted its position in WideOpenWest by 4.0% during the third quarter. GWM Advisors LLC now owns 17,328 shares of the company’s stock valued at $340,000 after purchasing an additional 671 shares during the last quarter. 83.55% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE WOW opened at $21.81 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $18.28 and a 200 day simple moving average of $19.30. The company has a market capitalization of $1.92 billion, a PE ratio of 2.35 and a beta of 2.02. The company has a current ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27. WideOpenWest has a 12 month low of $12.34 and a 12 month high of $23.92.

WideOpenWest, Inc provides high speed data, cable television, and digital telephony services to residential and business services customers in the United States. Its video services include basic cable services that comprise local broadcast television and local community programming; digital cable services; WOW tv+ that offers traditional cable video and cloud DVR functionality, voice remote with Google Assistant, and Netflix integration along with access to various streaming services and apps through the Google Play Store; and ultra-video products, as well as offers commercial-free movies, TV shows, sports, and other special event entertainment programs.

