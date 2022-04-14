$177.24 Million in Sales Expected for Axos Financial, Inc. (NYSE:AX) This Quarter

Equities research analysts expect Axos Financial, Inc. (NYSE:AX – Get Rating) to announce $177.24 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Six analysts have provided estimates for Axos Financial’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $175.00 million and the highest is $180.70 million. Axos Financial reported sales of $159.56 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 11.1%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Axos Financial will report full-year sales of $707.17 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $699.10 million to $714.70 million. For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will post sales of $779.21 million, with estimates ranging from $749.10 million to $800.00 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Axos Financial.

Axos Financial (NYSE:AX – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The company reported $1.04 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.98 by $0.06. Axos Financial had a net margin of 31.52% and a return on equity of 16.50%. The firm had revenue of $176.36 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $177.54 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.94 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.3% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered Axos Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday. B. Riley dropped their target price on Axos Financial from $62.00 to $58.00 in a research report on Tuesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $58.00.

AX opened at $41.02 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $49.44 and its 200 day moving average price is $53.58. Axos Financial has a fifty-two week low of $39.63 and a fifty-two week high of $62.44. The firm has a market cap of $2.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.85 and a beta of 1.46.

In other Axos Financial news, EVP Thomas M. Constantine sold 1,421 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.18, for a total transaction of $76,989.78. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Brian D. Swanson sold 3,699 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.90, for a total transaction of $180,881.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 4.73% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Invesco Ltd. raised its stake in Axos Financial by 20.9% during the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 235,926 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,159,000 after purchasing an additional 40,744 shares during the period. Public Sector Pension Investment Board raised its holdings in shares of Axos Financial by 2.4% during the third quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 107,876 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,560,000 after acquiring an additional 2,560 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its position in Axos Financial by 2.0% during the third quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 456,203 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,513,000 after purchasing an additional 8,768 shares during the last quarter. Truist Financial Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Axos Financial by 5.9% during the 3rd quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 31,035 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,599,000 after buying an additional 1,737 shares during the last quarter. Finally, GSA Capital Partners LLP grew its stake in shares of Axos Financial by 56.7% in the 3rd quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 13,952 shares of the company’s stock valued at $719,000 after buying an additional 5,046 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.12% of the company’s stock.

Axos Financial, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides consumer and business banking products in the United States. It operates through Banking Business and Securities Business segments. The company offers deposits products, including consumer and business checking, demand, savings, time deposit, money market, zero balance, and insured cash sweep accounts.

