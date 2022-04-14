$18.32 Billion in Sales Expected for Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages expect that Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC – Get Rating) will post $18.32 billion in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Eleven analysts have made estimates for Intel’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $18.39 billion and the lowest is $18.30 billion. Intel posted sales of $19.67 billion during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 6.9%. The company is expected to announce its next earnings results after the market closes on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Intel will report full year sales of $75.31 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $73.55 billion to $76.07 billion. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will report sales of $77.58 billion, with estimates ranging from $73.23 billion to $80.94 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Intel.

Get Intel alerts:

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 26th. The chip maker reported $1.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.90 by $0.19. Intel had a net margin of 25.14% and a return on equity of 25.52%. The company had revenue of $19.53 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $18.36 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.52 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.5% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several research analysts recently commented on the company. Bank of America reduced their target price on Intel from $55.00 to $52.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 27th. Mizuho dropped their price objective on Intel from $55.00 to $53.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 27th. Citigroup decreased their price objective on Intel from $58.00 to $55.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 27th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a $55.00 price objective on Intel in a research report on Friday, February 18th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut Intel from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $55.00 to $47.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 3rd. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have given a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Intel currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $54.61.

In other news, CEO Patrick P. Gelsinger purchased 5,600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 22nd. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $44.27 per share, with a total value of $247,912.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Steven Ralph Rodgers sold 3,863 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.81, for a total transaction of $188,553.03. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.02% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in INTC. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Intel during the 4th quarter worth approximately $2,080,248,000. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Intel by 2.1% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 331,347,190 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $17,064,379,000 after acquiring an additional 6,936,922 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its position in Intel by 3.7% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 177,117,083 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $9,121,530,000 after purchasing an additional 6,279,484 shares during the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB grew its position in Intel by 99.3% during the 3rd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 10,794,070 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $580,936,000 after purchasing an additional 5,379,319 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Generation Investment Management LLP grew its position in Intel by 75.1% during the 3rd quarter. Generation Investment Management LLP now owns 12,392,297 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $660,262,000 after purchasing an additional 5,313,431 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 61.73% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ INTC traded up $0.51 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $47.01. The company had a trading volume of 22,159,783 shares, compared to its average volume of 38,777,105. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $47.79 and a two-hundred day moving average of $50.26. Intel has a 12-month low of $43.63 and a 12-month high of $65.52. The company has a market capitalization of $192.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.67, a PEG ratio of 1.80 and a beta of 0.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 1.71 and a current ratio of 2.10.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 1st. Investors of record on Monday, February 7th were paid a $0.365 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 4th. This represents a $1.46 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.11%. This is an increase from Intel’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.35. Intel’s dividend payout ratio is presently 30.04%.

About Intel (Get Rating)

Intel Corporation engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of computer products and technologies worldwide. The company operates through CCG, DCG, IOTG, Mobileye, NSG, PSG, and All Other segments. It offers platform products, such as central processing units and chipsets, and system-on-chip and multichip packages; and non-platform or adjacent products, including accelerators, boards and systems, connectivity products, graphics, and memory and storage products.

Recommended Stories

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Intel (INTC)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Intel Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Intel and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.