$2.16 Billion in Sales Expected for Cushman & Wakefield plc (NYSE:CWK) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts expect Cushman & Wakefield plc (NYSE:CWK – Get Rating) to post sales of $2.16 billion for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for Cushman & Wakefield’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $2.13 billion and the highest estimate coming in at $2.22 billion. Cushman & Wakefield reported sales of $1.92 billion in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 12.5%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next earnings report after the market closes on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Cushman & Wakefield will report full-year sales of $10.18 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $9.84 billion to $10.45 billion. For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will post sales of $10.78 billion, with estimates ranging from $10.42 billion to $10.96 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Cushman & Wakefield.

Cushman & Wakefield (NYSE:CWK – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The company reported $0.94 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.63 by $0.31. The business had revenue of $2.88 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.66 billion. Cushman & Wakefield had a return on equity of 20.16% and a net margin of 2.66%. The firm’s revenue was up 26.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.12) EPS.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Cushman & Wakefield from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $25.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 25th. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Cushman & Wakefield in a report on Tuesday, April 5th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $25.00 price objective on the stock. Raymond James upped their price objective on Cushman & Wakefield from $35.00 to $38.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 25th. Wolfe Research decreased their price objective on Cushman & Wakefield from $44.00 to $28.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 10th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Cushman & Wakefield from $23.75 to $25.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, March 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $24.94.

In other news, Chairman W Brett White sold 145,416 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.60, for a total transaction of $2,995,569.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, President Andrew R. Mcdonald sold 13,478 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.63, for a total value of $291,529.14. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 357,259 shares of company stock valued at $7,647,890. Corporate insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Cushman & Wakefield during the 4th quarter worth $31,507,000. Barclays PLC increased its holdings in Cushman & Wakefield by 166.8% in the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 200,755 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,465,000 after purchasing an additional 125,503 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in Cushman & Wakefield by 5.4% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,390,468 shares of the company’s stock worth $208,844,000 after purchasing an additional 482,420 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its holdings in Cushman & Wakefield by 4.2% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 323,247 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,189,000 after purchasing an additional 13,110 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its holdings in Cushman & Wakefield by 48.9% in the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 986,790 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,947,000 after purchasing an additional 324,128 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.03% of the company’s stock.

CWK stock opened at $19.05 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.22. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.28 billion, a PE ratio of 17.48, a PEG ratio of 0.80 and a beta of 1.37. Cushman & Wakefield has a 1-year low of $15.97 and a 1-year high of $23.54. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $20.77 and its 200 day simple moving average is $20.20.

Cushman & Wakefield plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides commercial real estate services under the Cushman & Wakefield brand in the United States, Australia, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company operates through Americas; Europe, Middle East, and Africa; and Asia Pacific segments.

