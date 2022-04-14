$2.21 Billion in Sales Expected for Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages expect that Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ – Get Rating) will post sales of $2.21 billion for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have issued estimates for Constellation Brands’ earnings. The highest sales estimate is $2.27 billion and the lowest is $2.12 billion. Constellation Brands reported sales of $2.03 billion in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 8.9%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Constellation Brands will report full year sales of $9.42 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $9.34 billion to $9.49 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the business will post sales of $10.06 billion, with estimates ranging from $9.85 billion to $10.21 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Constellation Brands.

Constellation Brands (NYSE:STZ – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 7th. The company reported $2.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.10 by $0.27. Constellation Brands had a negative net margin of 0.42% and a positive return on equity of 16.43%. The firm had revenue of $2.10 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.02 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.82 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.1% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on Constellation Brands from $278.00 to $276.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 4th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Constellation Brands from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 17th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on shares of Constellation Brands from $300.00 to $275.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 16th. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of Constellation Brands from $299.00 to $294.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 4th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Constellation Brands from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $240.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 21st. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Constellation Brands currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $271.42.

Shares of STZ stock opened at $248.63 on Thursday. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $226.35 and a 200 day simple moving average of $229.66. Constellation Brands has a 1 year low of $207.35 and a 1 year high of $258.00. The company has a current ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79. The stock has a market cap of $47.18 billion, a P/E ratio of -1,381.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.44 and a beta of 1.20.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 19th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 5th will be given a dividend of $0.80 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 4th. This is an increase from Constellation Brands’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.14. This represents a $3.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.29%. Constellation Brands’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -516.67%.

In related news, Director Jeremy S. G. Fowden sold 7,574 shares of Constellation Brands stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $240.38, for a total transaction of $1,820,638.12. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 18,501 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,447,270.38. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 15.64% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of STZ. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its position in shares of Constellation Brands by 4.6% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 18,870 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,308,000 after purchasing an additional 833 shares during the period. Stephens Inc. AR increased its stake in shares of Constellation Brands by 24.2% in the 3rd quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 55,531 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,700,000 after acquiring an additional 10,834 shares in the last quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd increased its stake in shares of Constellation Brands by 175.8% in the 3rd quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 5,044 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,063,000 after acquiring an additional 3,215 shares in the last quarter. Tower Bridge Advisors increased its stake in shares of Constellation Brands by 6.4% in the 3rd quarter. Tower Bridge Advisors now owns 23,395 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,929,000 after acquiring an additional 1,405 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Secure Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Constellation Brands by 24.5% in the 3rd quarter. Secure Asset Management LLC now owns 1,081 shares of the company’s stock valued at $228,000 after acquiring an additional 213 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.82% of the company’s stock.

Constellation Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, produces, imports, markets, and sells beer, wine, and spirits in the United States, Canada, Mexico, New Zealand, and Italy. It provides beer primarily under the Corona Extra, Corona Premier, Corona Familiar, Corona Light, Corona Refresca, Corona Hard Seltzer, Modelo Especial, Modelo Negra, Modelo Chelada, Pacifico, and Victoria brands.

