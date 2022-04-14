$2.25 Billion in Sales Expected for Willis Towers Watson Public Limited (NASDAQ:WTW) This Quarter

Equities research analysts predict that Willis Towers Watson Public Limited (NASDAQ:WTW – Get Rating) will announce sales of $2.25 billion for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Six analysts have provided estimates for Willis Towers Watson Public’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $2.20 billion and the highest is $2.28 billion. Willis Towers Watson Public posted sales of $2.59 billion during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 13.1%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report before the market opens on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Willis Towers Watson Public will report full-year sales of $9.28 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $9.12 billion to $9.42 billion. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will post sales of $9.78 billion, with estimates ranging from $9.70 billion to $9.98 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Willis Towers Watson Public.

Willis Towers Watson Public (NASDAQ:WTW – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 8th. The company reported $5.67 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $5.35 by $0.32. The business had revenue of $2.71 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.79 billion. Willis Towers Watson Public had a return on equity of 14.62% and a net margin of 44.19%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 1.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $5.23 EPS.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on WTW shares. StockNews.com started coverage on Willis Towers Watson Public in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Willis Towers Watson Public from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. Bank of America initiated coverage on shares of Willis Towers Watson Public in a research note on Monday. They set an “underperform” rating for the company. Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on shares of Willis Towers Watson Public from $270.00 to $250.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, January 24th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on shares of Willis Towers Watson Public from $240.00 to $238.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, March 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Willis Towers Watson Public presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $244.00.

In related news, CEO Carl Aaron Hess sold 3,300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $220.94, for a total transaction of $729,102.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Anne Donovan Bodnar sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $223.86, for a total transaction of $447,720.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 10,000 shares of company stock worth $2,232,012. Corporate insiders own 0.85% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:WTW traded up $1.42 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $233.88. 742,142 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,057,564. The company has a market capitalization of $26.48 billion, a PE ratio of 7.04 and a beta of 0.77. The company has a current ratio of 2.70, a quick ratio of 2.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. Willis Towers Watson Public has a twelve month low of $199.78 and a twelve month high of $271.87. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $229.47.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 31st will be issued a $0.82 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 30th. This represents a $3.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.40%. Willis Towers Watson Public’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 9.87%.

Willis Towers Watson Public Limited Company operates as an advisory, broking, and solutions company worldwide. It operates through two segments, Health, Wealth and Career; and and Risk and Broking. The company offers actuarial support, plan design, and administrative services for traditional pension and retirement savings plans; plan management consulting, broking, and administration services for health and group benefit programs; and benefits outsourcing services.

