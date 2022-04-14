$2.27 Billion in Sales Expected for Expedia Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPE) This Quarter

Equities analysts expect Expedia Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPE – Get Rating) to announce sales of $2.27 billion for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Eight analysts have made estimates for Expedia Group’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $2.43 billion and the lowest is $2.13 billion. Expedia Group posted sales of $1.25 billion during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 81.6%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Expedia Group will report full year sales of $11.75 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $10.70 billion to $12.61 billion. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will report sales of $13.78 billion, with estimates ranging from $12.44 billion to $14.92 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Expedia Group.

Expedia Group (NASDAQ:EXPE – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 10th. The online travel company reported $0.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.54 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $2.28 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.30 billion. Expedia Group had a return on equity of 5.96% and a net margin of 0.14%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 147.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($2.92) EPS.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on EXPE shares. Argus decreased their price target on Expedia Group from $240.00 to $220.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 7th. Citigroup upped their target price on Expedia Group from $190.00 to $198.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 15th. Truist Financial upped their target price on Expedia Group from $240.00 to $260.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 11th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on Expedia Group from $190.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 11th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Expedia Group from $200.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have issued a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $208.78.

In other news, insider Robert J. Dzielak sold 45,891 shares of Expedia Group stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $209.85, for a total transaction of $9,630,226.35. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Peter M. Kern purchased 6,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 7th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $167.79 per share, for a total transaction of $1,006,740.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have sold 128,475 shares of company stock valued at $25,721,173 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 5.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new position in Expedia Group during the 4th quarter valued at about $340,250,000. Third Point LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Expedia Group in the 4th quarter worth approximately $236,266,000. D1 Capital Partners L.P. raised its stake in shares of Expedia Group by 10.5% during the 4th quarter. D1 Capital Partners L.P. now owns 12,683,542 shares of the online travel company’s stock worth $2,292,170,000 after acquiring an additional 1,200,900 shares in the last quarter. Pelham Capital Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Expedia Group during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $195,284,000. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. raised its stake in shares of Expedia Group by 136.3% during the 3rd quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 833,087 shares of the online travel company’s stock worth $136,543,000 after acquiring an additional 480,475 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 97.04% of the company’s stock.

Shares of EXPE opened at $187.33 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $29.18 billion, a P/E ratio of -84.00, a PEG ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 1.53. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $190.75 and a 200 day moving average price of $178.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.17, a current ratio of 0.87 and a quick ratio of 0.87. Expedia Group has a 12 month low of $136.77 and a 12 month high of $217.72.

Expedia Group, Inc operates as an online travel company in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Retail, B2B, and trivago segments. Its brand portfolio include Brand Expedia, a full-service online travel brand with localized websites; Hotels.com for marketing and distributing lodging accommodations; Vrbo, an online marketplace for the alternative accommodations; Orbitz, Travelocity, and CheapTickets travel websites; ebookers, an online EMEA travel agent for travelers an array of travel options; Hotwire, which offers travel booking services; CarRentals.com, an online car rental booking service; Classic Vacations, a luxury travel specialist; and Expedia Cruise, a provider of advice for travelers booking cruises.

