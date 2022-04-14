$2.44 Billion in Sales Expected for United Rentals, Inc. (NYSE:URI) This Quarter

Equities research analysts predict that United Rentals, Inc. (NYSE:URI – Get Rating) will post sales of $2.44 billion for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Six analysts have issued estimates for United Rentals’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $2.39 billion to $2.50 billion. United Rentals posted sales of $2.06 billion in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 18.4%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that United Rentals will report full year sales of $10.98 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $10.80 billion to $11.20 billion. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will post sales of $11.80 billion, with estimates ranging from $11.18 billion to $12.34 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for United Rentals.

United Rentals (NYSE:URI – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, January 26th. The construction company reported $7.39 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $6.91 by $0.48. United Rentals had a net margin of 14.27% and a return on equity of 30.14%. The firm had revenue of $2.78 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.76 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $5.04 EPS.

URI has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research cut United Rentals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $383.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, March 30th. KeyCorp lowered their price target on shares of United Rentals from $455.00 to $420.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 28th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of United Rentals in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Barclays raised their price target on shares of United Rentals from $290.00 to $300.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 13th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on United Rentals from $415.00 to $425.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 27th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $379.69.

In other United Rentals news, EVP Craig Adam Pintoff sold 1,652 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $323.41, for a total value of $534,273.32. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 0.53% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Hills Bank & Trust Co lifted its stake in shares of United Rentals by 22.9% during the 3rd quarter. Hills Bank & Trust Co now owns 430 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $151,000 after buying an additional 80 shares in the last quarter. Advisors Preferred LLC purchased a new stake in United Rentals in the 3rd quarter worth about $350,000. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of United Rentals in the third quarter worth approximately $326,000. Morris Retirement Advisors LLC increased its stake in United Rentals by 20.7% in the third quarter. Morris Retirement Advisors LLC now owns 1,248 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $438,000 after purchasing an additional 214 shares during the period. Finally, SlateStone Wealth LLC lifted its holdings in United Rentals by 4.5% during the 3rd quarter. SlateStone Wealth LLC now owns 2,448 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $859,000 after buying an additional 106 shares in the last quarter. 89.82% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of URI opened at $324.75 on Thursday. United Rentals has a fifty-two week low of $285.59 and a fifty-two week high of $414.99. The business has a 50-day moving average of $329.06 and a 200 day moving average of $341.41. The firm has a market cap of $23.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.68 and a beta of 1.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.47, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a current ratio of 0.83.

United Rentals declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a share repurchase plan on Wednesday, January 26th that allows the company to buyback $1.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization allows the construction company to repurchase up to 4.5% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are generally an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

United Rentals, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an equipment rental company. It operates in two segments, General Rentals and Specialty. The General Rentals segment rents general construction and industrial equipment includes backhoes, skid-steer loaders, forklifts, earthmoving equipment, and material handling equipment; aerial work platforms, such as boom and scissor lifts; and general tools and light equipment comprising pressure washers, water pumps, and power tools for construction and industrial companies, manufacturers, utilities, municipalities, homeowners, and government entities.

