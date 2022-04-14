$20.90 Million in Sales Expected for Precigen, Inc. (NYSE:PGEN) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages predict that Precigen, Inc. (NYSE:PGEN – Get Rating) will post sales of $20.90 million for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have made estimates for Precigen’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $24.50 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $17.30 million. Precigen posted sales of $24.51 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 14.7%. The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Precigen will report full year sales of $92.70 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $72.41 million to $116.50 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the business will report sales of $59.30 million, with estimates ranging from $14.00 million to $93.62 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Precigen.

Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Precigen in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock.

Precigen stock traded up $0.01 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $1.93. The company had a trading volume of 860,607 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,779,406. Precigen has a 1 year low of $1.85 and a 1 year high of $8.72.

About Precigen

Precigen, Inc discovers and develops the next generation of gene and cellular therapies in the United States. It also provides disease-modifying therapeutics; genetically engineered swine for regenerative medicine applications; and reproductive and embryo transfer technologies. In addition, the company offers UltraVector platform that incorporates advanced DNA construction technologies and computational models to design and assemble genetic components into complex gene expression programs; mbIL15, a gene that enhances functional characteristics of immune cells; Sleeping Beauty, a non-viral transposon/transposase system; AttSite recombinases, which breaks and rejoins DNA at specific sequences; AdenoVerse technology platform, a library of engineered adenovector serotypes; and L.

