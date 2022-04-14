2016 Gp L.L.C. Gv Sells 544,249 Shares of IonQ, Inc. (NYSE:IONQ) Stock

IonQ, Inc. (NYSE:IONQ – Get Rating) major shareholder 2016 Gp L.L.C. Gv sold 544,249 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.16, for a total value of $6,073,818.84. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Major shareholders that own at least 10% of a company’s shares are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.
NYSE IONQ opened at $11.37 on Thursday. IonQ, Inc. has a 1-year low of $7.07 and a 1-year high of $35.90. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $13.60.
IonQ (NYSE:IONQ – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Monday, March 28th. The company reported ($0.06) EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $1.65 million during the quarter.
Separately, The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price objective on IonQ from $28.00 to $22.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, December 17th.
IonQ Company Profile (Get Rating)
IonQ, Inc engages in the development of general-purpose quantum computing systems. It sells access to quantum computers with 20 qubits. The company makes access to its quantum computers through cloud platforms, such as Amazon Web Services' (AWS) Amazon Braket, Microsoft's Azure Quantum, and Google's Cloud Marketplace, as well as through its cloud service.
