$222.03 Million in Sales Expected for Fulton Financial Co. (NASDAQ:FULT) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages forecast that Fulton Financial Co. (NASDAQ:FULT – Get Rating) will report sales of $222.03 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for Fulton Financial’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $219.00 million to $226.20 million. Fulton Financial posted sales of $262.83 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 15.5%. The firm is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report after the market closes on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Fulton Financial will report full-year sales of $928.93 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $912.00 million to $954.80 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will report sales of $1.03 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.00 billion to $1.05 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover Fulton Financial.

Get Fulton Financial alerts:

Fulton Financial (NASDAQ:FULT – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 18th. The bank reported $0.37 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.37. The company had revenue of $232.68 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $225.60 million. Fulton Financial had a return on equity of 11.06% and a net margin of 27.63%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.30 EPS.

Several research firms have weighed in on FULT. Zacks Investment Research raised Fulton Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $19.00 price target on the stock in a report on Friday, April 1st. StockNews.com began coverage on Fulton Financial in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, DA Davidson raised their price target on Fulton Financial from $16.00 to $20.00 in a report on Thursday, January 20th.

Shares of FULT opened at $16.02 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $17.45 and its 200 day simple moving average is $17.08. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.83 and a beta of 0.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a current ratio of 0.90. Fulton Financial has a 52-week low of $14.16 and a 52-week high of $19.17.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 18th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 1st will be given a $0.15 dividend. This is a positive change from Fulton Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.14. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.75%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 31st. Fulton Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 36.81%.

In other news, EVP Angela M. Sargent sold 10,823 shares of Fulton Financial stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.20, for a total value of $186,155.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Signaturefd LLC raised its stake in Fulton Financial by 44.6% during the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,953 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 602 shares during the last quarter. Neo Ivy Capital Management purchased a new position in Fulton Financial during the fourth quarter valued at $45,000. SouthState Corp purchased a new position in Fulton Financial during the third quarter valued at $61,000. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Fulton Financial during the fourth quarter valued at $62,000. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in Fulton Financial during the fourth quarter valued at $108,000. Institutional investors own 62.82% of the company’s stock.

Fulton Financial Company Profile (Get Rating)

Fulton Financial Corporation operates as a financial holding company that provides consumer and commercial banking products and services. It accepts various checking accounts and savings deposit products, certificates of deposit, and individual retirement accounts. The company also offers secured consumer loans, including home equity loans and lines of credit, automobile loans, personal lines of credit, and checking account overdraft protection; construction and jumbo residential mortgage loans; and commercial lending products comprising commercial real estate, commercial and industrial, and construction loans, as well as equipment lease financing loans.

Recommended Stories

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Fulton Financial (FULT)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Fulton Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fulton Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.