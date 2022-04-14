$246.83 Million in Sales Expected for United Bankshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:UBSI) This Quarter

Equities analysts forecast that United Bankshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:UBSI – Get Rating) will post sales of $246.83 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have issued estimates for United Bankshares’ earnings. The highest sales estimate is $250.91 million and the lowest is $244.18 million. United Bankshares reported sales of $283.53 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 12.9%. The firm is expected to issue its next earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that United Bankshares will report full year sales of $1.03 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $1.03 billion to $1.04 billion. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will report sales of $1.08 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.07 billion to $1.09 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow United Bankshares.

United Bankshares (NASDAQ:UBSI – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 27th. The financial services provider reported $0.56 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.61 by ($0.05). United Bankshares had a net margin of 34.26% and a return on equity of 8.23%. The company had revenue of $237.73 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $245.16 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.71 earnings per share.

Several brokerages have issued reports on UBSI. DA Davidson lowered shares of United Bankshares from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $44.00 to $38.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 15th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of United Bankshares from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 30th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of United Bankshares from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, United Bankshares has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $39.67.

UBSI stock traded up $0.70 on Wednesday, reaching $34.38. 471,612 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 709,276. United Bankshares has a 12 month low of $31.74 and a 12 month high of $42.50. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $35.41 and its 200 day moving average price is $36.42. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.70 billion, a PE ratio of 12.15 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 0.93 and a quick ratio of 0.91.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 11th were issued a dividend of $0.36 per share. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.19%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 10th. United Bankshares’s dividend payout ratio is 50.88%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC increased its holdings in shares of United Bankshares by 1.0% during the third quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC now owns 37,845 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,377,000 after acquiring an additional 391 shares in the last quarter. First Bank & Trust increased its holdings in shares of United Bankshares by 15.6% during the fourth quarter. First Bank & Trust now owns 3,143 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $114,000 after acquiring an additional 425 shares in the last quarter. Heritage Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of United Bankshares by 17.7% during the third quarter. Heritage Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,839 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $103,000 after acquiring an additional 426 shares in the last quarter. Connable Office Inc. increased its holdings in shares of United Bankshares by 4.1% during the fourth quarter. Connable Office Inc. now owns 12,846 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $466,000 after acquiring an additional 507 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Synovus Financial Corp increased its holdings in shares of United Bankshares by 2.9% during the fourth quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 19,911 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $726,000 after acquiring an additional 552 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 68.17% of the company’s stock.

United Bankshares, Inc, a financial holding company, primarily provides commercial and retail banking products and services in the United States. It operates through two segments, Community Banking and Mortgage Banking. The company accepts checking, savings, and time and money market accounts; individual retirement accounts; and demand deposits, statement and special savings, NOW accounts, and interest-bearing checking accounts.

