$285.41 Million in Sales Expected for LendingTree, Inc. (NASDAQ:TREE) This Quarter

Brokerages expect LendingTree, Inc. (NASDAQ:TREE – Get Rating) to report sales of $285.41 million for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have issued estimates for LendingTree’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $284.76 million to $286.88 million. LendingTree posted sales of $272.75 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 4.6%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, January 1st.
On average, analysts expect that LendingTree will report full-year sales of $1.22 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $1.21 billion to $1.24 billion. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will report sales of $1.39 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.36 billion to $1.40 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for LendingTree.
LendingTree (NASDAQ:TREE – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Friday, February 25th. The financial services provider reported ($1.23) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.16) by ($0.07). The company had revenue of $258.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $258.25 million. LendingTree had a net margin of 6.29% and a negative return on equity of 2.22%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 16.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($0.73) earnings per share.
A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in TREE. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. boosted its position in LendingTree by 27.4% during the 3rd quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. now owns 595 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $83,000 after acquiring an additional 128 shares during the period. AGF Investments Inc. boosted its position in LendingTree by 23.7% during the 3rd quarter. AGF Investments Inc. now owns 1,200 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $168,000 after acquiring an additional 230 shares during the period. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd boosted its position in LendingTree by 39.5% during the 3rd quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 1,355 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $189,000 after acquiring an additional 384 shares during the period. Inspire Investing LLC acquired a new stake in LendingTree during the 3rd quarter worth about $212,000. Finally, AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC boosted its position in LendingTree by 8.5% during the 4th quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC now owns 1,839 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $225,000 after acquiring an additional 144 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.95% of the company’s stock.
TREE stock opened at $108.89 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 1.36 and a current ratio of 1.36. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.69 and a beta of 1.45. LendingTree has a 1 year low of $90.97 and a 1 year high of $250.00. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $112.79 and its two-hundred day moving average is $125.44.
About LendingTree (Get Rating)
LendingTree, Inc, through its subsidiary, LT Intermediate Company, LLC, operates online consumer platform in the United States. It operates through three segments: Home, Consumer, and Insurance. The Home segment offers purchase mortgage, refinance mortgage, reverse mortgage, and home equity loans; lines of credit; and real estate brokerage services.
