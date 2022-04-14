$297.36 Million in Sales Expected for Regency Centers Co. (NYSE:REG) This Quarter

Equities research analysts expect Regency Centers Co. (NYSE:REG – Get Rating) to post $297.36 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have provided estimates for Regency Centers’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $289.32 million to $306.04 million. Regency Centers reported sales of $274.70 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 8.2%. The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report after the market closes on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Regency Centers will report full-year sales of $1.20 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $1.17 billion to $1.25 billion. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will report sales of $1.26 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.23 billion to $1.29 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Regency Centers.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on REG shares. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Regency Centers in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Compass Point dropped their price target on Regency Centers from $82.00 to $75.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, February 14th.

Shares of REG opened at $70.53 on Thursday. Regency Centers has a 1 year low of $58.00 and a 1 year high of $78.78. The business’s 50-day moving average is $67.99.

Regency Centers is the preeminent national owner, operator, and developer of shopping centers located in affluent and densely populated trade areas. Our portfolio includes thriving properties merchandised with highly productive grocers, restaurants, service providers, and best-in-class retailers that connect to their neighborhoods, communities, and customers.

