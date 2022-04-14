$3.02 EPS Expected for Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST) This Quarter

Brokerages expect that Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST – Get Rating) will announce $3.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Eight analysts have made estimates for Costco Wholesale’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $3.49 and the lowest is $2.85. Costco Wholesale posted earnings per share of $2.75 in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 9.8%. The company is expected to report its next earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Costco Wholesale will report full year earnings of $13.01 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $12.70 to $13.23. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will post earnings of $14.30 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $13.74 to $15.08. Zacks’ EPS averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Costco Wholesale.

Costco Wholesale (NASDAQ:COST – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 3rd. The retailer reported $2.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.74 by $0.18. Costco Wholesale had a return on equity of 30.10% and a net margin of 2.62%. The company had revenue of $51.90 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $51.51 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.14 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 15.9% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on COST shares. Citigroup raised their price target on Costco Wholesale from $550.00 to $555.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 6th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on Costco Wholesale from $491.00 to $527.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 7th. StockNews.com started coverage on Costco Wholesale in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Evercore ISI raised their price target on Costco Wholesale from $605.00 to $610.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 7th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $570.00 price objective on shares of Costco Wholesale in a research note on Friday, March 4th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Costco Wholesale presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $567.93.

Shares of COST stock opened at $591.09 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a current ratio of 1.03. Costco Wholesale has a 52-week low of $362.55 and a 52-week high of $612.27. The company has a market capitalization of $261.98 billion, a PE ratio of 47.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.92 and a beta of 0.68. The business’s fifty day moving average is $542.19 and its 200 day moving average is $521.34.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 13th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 29th will be issued a dividend of $0.90 per share. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.61%. This is a positive change from Costco Wholesale’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.79. Costco Wholesale’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 25.46%.

In other news, insider Daniel M. Hines sold 4,498 shares of Costco Wholesale stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $603.00, for a total transaction of $2,712,294.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Claudine Adamo sold 500 shares of Costco Wholesale stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $602.03, for a total transaction of $301,015.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 12,566 shares of company stock valued at $7,051,086 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.22% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Core Alternative Capital purchased a new stake in Costco Wholesale during the 3rd quarter valued at $25,000. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Costco Wholesale during the 1st quarter valued at $26,000. Evolution Advisers Inc. purchased a new stake in Costco Wholesale during the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Comprehensive Financial Consultants Institutional Inc. purchased a new stake in Costco Wholesale during the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. Finally, PSI Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Costco Wholesale during the 3rd quarter valued at $37,000. Institutional investors own 66.74% of the company’s stock.

Costco Wholesale Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the operation of membership warehouses in the United States, Puerto Rico, Canada, the United Kingdom, Mexico, Japan, Korea, Australia, Spain, France, Iceland, China, and Taiwan. It offers branded and private-label products in a range of merchandise categories.

