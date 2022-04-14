$3.13 Billion in Sales Expected for Henry Schein, Inc. (NASDAQ:HSIC) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts expect Henry Schein, Inc. (NASDAQ:HSIC – Get Rating) to post sales of $3.13 billion for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Seven analysts have provided estimates for Henry Schein’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $3.06 billion to $3.26 billion. Henry Schein reported sales of $2.92 billion in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 7.2%. The business is scheduled to issue its next earnings results before the market opens on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Henry Schein will report full year sales of $13.20 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $13.07 billion to $13.24 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the business will post sales of $13.66 billion, with estimates ranging from $13.44 billion to $13.78 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Henry Schein.

Henry Schein (NASDAQ:HSIC – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 15th. The company reported $1.07 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.90 by $0.17. The business had revenue of $3.35 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.14 billion. Henry Schein had a return on equity of 15.84% and a net margin of 5.09%. Henry Schein’s revenue was up 5.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.00 earnings per share.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on Henry Schein from $98.00 to $95.00 in a research note on Friday, January 28th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Henry Schein from $67.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 16th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on Henry Schein from $90.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 16th. Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on Henry Schein from $98.00 to $103.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 16th. Finally, Barrington Research increased their price objective on Henry Schein from $96.00 to $102.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Henry Schein currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $92.33.

Shares of Henry Schein stock opened at $91.96 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $85.33 and a 200 day moving average price of $79.57. The company has a market cap of $12.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.62, a P/E/G ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 0.75. The company has a current ratio of 1.67, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. Henry Schein has a 1 year low of $69.14 and a 1 year high of $92.23.

In related news, Director Scott Philip Serota acquired 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 4th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $85.87 per share, with a total value of $85,870.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Mark E. Mlotek sold 24,075 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.99, for a total value of $1,997,984.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.93% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of HSIC. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Henry Schein during the 4th quarter valued at about $32,000. Covestor Ltd acquired a new stake in Henry Schein in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $35,000. National Bank of Canada FI acquired a new stake in Henry Schein in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $42,000. CI Investments Inc. acquired a new stake in Henry Schein in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Finally, Quent Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Henry Schein in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $47,000. 93.73% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Henry Schein, Inc provides health care products and services to dental practitioners and laboratories, physician practices, government, institutional health care clinics, and other alternate care clinics worldwide. It operates through two segments, Health Care Distribution, and Technology and Value-Added Services.

