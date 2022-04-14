$3.14 Billion in Sales Expected for Warner Bros. Discovery, Inc. (NASDAQ:WBD) This Quarter

Equities research analysts expect that Warner Bros. Discovery, Inc. (NASDAQ:WBD – Get Rating) will post sales of $3.14 billion for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Eleven analysts have issued estimates for Warner Bros. Discovery’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $3.07 billion and the highest is $3.22 billion. Warner Bros. Discovery posted sales of $2.79 billion during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 12.5%. The business is expected to announce its next earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Warner Bros. Discovery will report full year sales of $12.48 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $12.20 billion to $12.62 billion. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will post sales of $12.66 billion, with estimates ranging from $12.11 billion to $13.08 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that follow Warner Bros. Discovery.

A number of research firms have commented on WBD. Evercore ISI upgraded Warner Bros. Discovery from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $40.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday. Atlantic Securities raised Warner Bros. Discovery from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $40.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday. Finally, Bank of America assumed coverage on shares of Warner Bros. Discovery in a research note on Wednesday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $45.00 price objective for the company.

Shares of NASDAQ WBD opened at $26.00 on Thursday. Warner Bros. Discovery has a 12 month low of $22.53 and a 12 month high of $27.50.

Warner Bros. Discovery, Inc, a media company, provides content across various distribution platforms in approximately 50 languages worldwide. It also produces, develops, and distributes feature films, television, gaming, and other content in various physical and digital formats through basic networks, direct-to-consumer or theatrical, TV content, and games licensing.

