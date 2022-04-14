$3.66 Billion in Sales Expected for Ameriprise Financial, Inc. (NYSE:AMP) This Quarter

Equities research analysts expect Ameriprise Financial, Inc. (NYSE:AMP – Get Rating) to report $3.66 billion in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have issued estimates for Ameriprise Financial’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $3.53 billion and the highest is $3.75 billion. Ameriprise Financial reported sales of $3.25 billion in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 12.6%. The firm is expected to issue its next earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Ameriprise Financial will report full-year sales of $15.00 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $14.58 billion to $15.45 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will post sales of $16.32 billion, with estimates ranging from $15.79 billion to $17.24 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Ameriprise Financial.

Ameriprise Financial (NYSE:AMP – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 26th. The financial services provider reported $6.15 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $5.77 by $0.38. Ameriprise Financial had a net margin of 20.55% and a return on equity of 48.36%. The firm had revenue of $3.71 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.56 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $4.53 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.1% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on AMP shares. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Ameriprise Financial in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of Ameriprise Financial from $338.00 to $335.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 8th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Ameriprise Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $316.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, April 6th. Evercore ISI raised shares of Ameriprise Financial from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their target price for the company from $305.00 to $362.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 5th. Finally, Piper Sandler cut shares of Ameriprise Financial from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $325.00 to $310.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Ameriprise Financial has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $339.91.

In related news, CEO William F. Truscott sold 16,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $305.09, for a total value of $4,881,440.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Gumer Alvero sold 2,044 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $314.30, for a total transaction of $642,429.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 103,106 shares of company stock worth $32,258,469 in the last quarter. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in AMP. CAPROCK Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Ameriprise Financial by 2.6% in the first quarter. CAPROCK Group Inc. now owns 1,400 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $421,000 after purchasing an additional 35 shares during the period. Bank Pictet & Cie Asia Ltd. raised its holdings in Ameriprise Financial by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter. Bank Pictet & Cie Asia Ltd. now owns 7,147 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,888,000 after buying an additional 36 shares during the last quarter. First Bank & Trust raised its holdings in Ameriprise Financial by 3.5% in the 4th quarter. First Bank & Trust now owns 1,105 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $333,000 after purchasing an additional 37 shares in the last quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in Ameriprise Financial by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC now owns 6,975 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,842,000 after purchasing an additional 39 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Ameriprise Financial by 10.3% in the 3rd quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 419 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $110,000 after acquiring an additional 39 shares in the last quarter. 80.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of AMP stock opened at $292.74 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.02. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $296.45 and its 200-day moving average is $298.40. The stock has a market cap of $32.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.69 and a beta of 1.51. Ameriprise Financial has a 52-week low of $236.35 and a 52-week high of $332.37.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 11th were given a dividend of $1.13 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 10th. This represents a $4.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.54%. Ameriprise Financial’s payout ratio is presently 19.59%.

Ameriprise Financial announced that its board has initiated a stock buyback program on Wednesday, January 26th that permits the company to buyback $3.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the financial services provider to reacquire up to 8.8% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are often a sign that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

Ameriprise Financial, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides various financial products and services to individual and institutional clients in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: Advice & Wealth Management, Asset Management, Retirement & Protection Solutions, and Corporate & Other.

