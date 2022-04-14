$3.75 Billion in Sales Expected for Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Limited (NYSE:TEVA) This Quarter

Analysts expect Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Limited (NYSE:TEVA – Get Rating) to announce sales of $3.75 billion for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Five analysts have made estimates for Teva Pharmaceutical Industries’ earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $3.91 billion and the lowest estimate coming in at $3.67 billion. Teva Pharmaceutical Industries posted sales of $3.98 billion during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 5.8%. The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Teva Pharmaceutical Industries will report full-year sales of $15.94 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $15.67 billion to $16.16 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will post sales of $16.13 billion, with estimates ranging from $15.61 billion to $16.47 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow Teva Pharmaceutical Industries.

Teva Pharmaceutical Industries (NYSE:TEVA – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 9th. The company reported $0.74 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.70 by $0.04. Teva Pharmaceutical Industries had a net margin of 2.63% and a return on equity of 24.40%. The company had revenue of $4.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.28 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.64 EPS.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on TEVA. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $11.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday. Argus downgraded Teva Pharmaceutical Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 27th. StockNews.com upgraded Teva Pharmaceutical Industries from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 5th. Barclays raised Teva Pharmaceutical Industries from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $11.00 to $13.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 5th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein raised Teva Pharmaceutical Industries from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $11.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 25th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $11.83.

In other news, EVP Eli Shani sold 5,311 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.14, for a total value of $43,231.54. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, VP David Matthew Stark sold 6,110 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.06, for a total transaction of $55,356.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 22,011 shares of company stock worth $188,598. 0.74% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Wealthspire Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries in the 3rd quarter valued at $1,386,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC grew its holdings in Teva Pharmaceutical Industries by 2,737.6% during the 3rd quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 630,863 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,145,000 after acquiring an additional 608,631 shares in the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC grew its holdings in Teva Pharmaceutical Industries by 251.1% during the 3rd quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 357,548 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,483,000 after acquiring an additional 255,708 shares in the last quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries by 48.9% in the 3rd quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 918,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,950,000 after buying an additional 301,800 shares during the period. Finally, Truist Financial Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries by 21.0% in the 3rd quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 135,857 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,323,000 after buying an additional 23,566 shares during the period. 47.60% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of TEVA stock traded up $0.13 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $10.28. 6,070,508 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 8,915,521. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.34 billion, a PE ratio of 27.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.16 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.92, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a current ratio of 1.14. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $8.49 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $8.80. Teva Pharmaceutical Industries has a 12 month low of $7.24 and a 12 month high of $11.55.

Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Limited, a pharmaceutical company, develops, manufactures, markets, and distributes generic medicines, specialty medicines, and biopharmaceutical products in North America, Europe, and internationally. The company offers sterile products, hormones, high-potency drugs, and cytotoxic substances in various dosage forms, including tablets, capsules, injectables, inhalants, liquids, transdermal patches, ointments, and creams.

