$300.23 Million in Sales Expected for Gaming and Leisure Properties, Inc. (NASDAQ:GLPI) This Quarter

Equities analysts expect that Gaming and Leisure Properties, Inc. (NASDAQ:GLPI – Get Rating) will report sales of $300.23 million for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Seven analysts have made estimates for Gaming and Leisure Properties’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $278.93 million to $321.90 million. Gaming and Leisure Properties posted sales of $301.54 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 0.4%. The company is expected to announce its next earnings report after the market closes on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Gaming and Leisure Properties will report full-year sales of $1.24 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $1.12 billion to $1.31 billion. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will report sales of $1.26 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.11 billion to $1.34 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that cover Gaming and Leisure Properties.

Gaming and Leisure Properties (NASDAQ:GLPI – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.50 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.86 by ($0.36). Gaming and Leisure Properties had a return on equity of 18.33% and a net margin of 43.91%. The firm had revenue of $298.34 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $295.10 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.85 EPS. The company’s revenue was down .6% on a year-over-year basis.

Several analysts recently commented on GLPI shares. Scotiabank downgraded shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties from a “sector outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 15th. Bank of America downgraded shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Monday, January 10th. Truist Financial raised shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $57.00 to $51.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 13th. Berenberg Bank started coverage on shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $54.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, April 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $52.43.

Shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties stock opened at $46.57 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $45.17 and a 200-day simple moving average of $46.29. Gaming and Leisure Properties has a 12-month low of $41.81 and a 12-month high of $51.46. The company has a current ratio of 5.10, a quick ratio of 5.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.95. The stock has a market cap of $11.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.61, a PEG ratio of 9.52 and a beta of 1.05.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 25th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 11th were issued a $0.69 dividend. This represents a $2.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.93%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 10th. This is an increase from Gaming and Leisure Properties’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.67. Gaming and Leisure Properties’s payout ratio is currently 122.12%.

In other Gaming and Leisure Properties news, Director Barry F. Schwartz purchased 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 14th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $44.77 per share, for a total transaction of $111,925.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Brandon John Moore sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.04, for a total transaction of $225,200.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 5.53% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. MV Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties during the 3rd quarter valued at $26,000. National Bank of Canada FI acquired a new stake in Gaming and Leisure Properties during the fourth quarter valued at $34,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Gaming and Leisure Properties by 118.3% in the third quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 762 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 413 shares in the last quarter. Spire Wealth Management purchased a new stake in shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties during the 3rd quarter worth about $42,000. Finally, Covestor Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties during the 4th quarter valued at about $43,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.82% of the company’s stock.

GLPI is engaged in the business of acquiring, financing, and owning real estate property to be leased to gaming operators in triple-net lease arrangements, pursuant to which the tenant is responsible for all facility maintenance, insurance required in connection with the leased properties and the business conducted on the leased properties, taxes levied on or with respect to the leased properties and all utilities and other services necessary or appropriate for the leased properties and the business conducted on the leased properties.

