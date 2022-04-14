$32.26 Million in Sales Expected for Intra-Cellular Therapies, Inc. (NASDAQ:ITCI) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages expect Intra-Cellular Therapies, Inc. (NASDAQ:ITCI – Get Rating) to announce sales of $32.26 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have provided estimates for Intra-Cellular Therapies’ earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $32.50 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $32.08 million. Intra-Cellular Therapies reported sales of $15.88 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 103.1%. The firm is expected to issue its next earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Intra-Cellular Therapies will report full year sales of $196.31 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $192.93 million to $202.00 million. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report sales of $422.28 million, with estimates ranging from $376.90 million to $483.95 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Intra-Cellular Therapies.

Intra-Cellular Therapies (NASDAQ:ITCI – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, March 1st. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($1.05) earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.05). Intra-Cellular Therapies had a negative net margin of 339.04% and a negative return on equity of 54.89%. The company had revenue of $25.67 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $24.93 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.76) EPS. The company’s revenue was up 106.1% on a year-over-year basis.

ITCI has been the topic of a number of research reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Intra-Cellular Therapies in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of Intra-Cellular Therapies from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 21st. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Intra-Cellular Therapies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 13th. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Intra-Cellular Therapies in a report on Wednesday, February 16th. They set a “buy” rating and a $64.00 price objective for the company. Finally, SVB Leerink upped their target price on shares of Intra-Cellular Therapies from $50.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Intra-Cellular Therapies has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $59.83.

ITCI stock opened at $64.70 on Thursday. Intra-Cellular Therapies has a 52 week low of $28.40 and a 52 week high of $66.00. The company has a market capitalization of $6.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -18.49 and a beta of 1.20. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $57.91 and its two-hundred day moving average is $47.86.

In related news, insider Suresh K. Durgam sold 4,177 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.29, for a total transaction of $230,946.33. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Mark Neumann sold 86,348 shares of Intra-Cellular Therapies stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.37, for a total value of $5,558,220.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 286,380 shares of company stock worth $16,785,814. Corporate insiders own 13.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of ITCI. Raymond James & Associates raised its holdings in Intra-Cellular Therapies by 18.0% during the 3rd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 133,982 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $4,995,000 after acquiring an additional 20,434 shares during the period. Bellevue Group AG raised its holdings in Intra-Cellular Therapies by 4.5% during the 3rd quarter. Bellevue Group AG now owns 3,773,919 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $140,691,000 after acquiring an additional 164,000 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG raised its holdings in Intra-Cellular Therapies by 30.6% during the 3rd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 199,120 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $7,424,000 after acquiring an additional 46,646 shares during the period. Credit Suisse AG raised its holdings in Intra-Cellular Therapies by 531.1% during the 3rd quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 301,090 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $11,224,000 after acquiring an additional 253,384 shares during the period. Finally, B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG increased its holdings in shares of Intra-Cellular Therapies by 114.9% in the third quarter. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG now owns 42,460 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,583,000 after purchasing an additional 22,706 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.48% of the company’s stock.

Intra-Cellular Therapies, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops novel drugs for the treatment of neuropsychiatric and neurologic diseases by targeting intracellular signaling mechanisms within the central nervous system in the United States. The company offers CAPLYTA for the treatment of schizophrenia in adults.

