$368.45 Million in Sales Expected for Daseke, Inc. (NASDAQ:DSKE) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts predict that Daseke, Inc. (NASDAQ:DSKE – Get Rating) will post $368.45 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have made estimates for Daseke’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $352.90 million to $384.00 million. Daseke posted sales of $333.90 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 10.3%. The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Daseke will report full-year sales of $1.65 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $1.64 billion to $1.65 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the business will report sales of $1.71 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Daseke.

Daseke (NASDAQ:DSKE – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 25th. The company reported $0.09 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.07 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $394.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $385.65 million. Daseke had a return on equity of 70.76% and a net margin of 3.60%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.12 EPS.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Daseke from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, December 27th.

DSKE stock traded up $0.30 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $8.00. 435,449 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 517,665. The company has a current ratio of 1.65, a quick ratio of 1.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.79. Daseke has a 12-month low of $5.61 and a 12-month high of $13.17. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $10.80 and a 200-day moving average price of $10.17. The stock has a market capitalization of $500.53 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.67 and a beta of 1.86.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Sandy Cove Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Daseke in the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Daseke in the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. Dorsey Wright & Associates acquired a new position in shares of Daseke in the 4th quarter valued at $59,000. Citigroup Inc. raised its stake in shares of Daseke by 187.7% in the 3rd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 8,051 shares of the company’s stock valued at $74,000 after buying an additional 5,253 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its stake in shares of Daseke by 452.2% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 8,288 shares of the company’s stock valued at $76,000 after buying an additional 6,787 shares in the last quarter. 37.04% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Daseke

Daseke, Inc provides transportation and logistics solutions with a focus on flatbed and specialized freight in the United States, Canada, and Mexico. It operates through two segments, Flatbed Solutions and Specialized Solutions. The company transports aircraft parts, manufacturing equipment, structural steel, pressure vessels, wind turbine blades, commercial glass, high security cargo, arms, ammunition and explosives, lumber, and building and construction materials, as well as heavy machinery, such as construction, mining, and agriculture.

