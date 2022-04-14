3i Group (LON:III) Receives Overweight Rating from Barclays

Barclays reiterated their overweight rating on shares of 3i Group (LON:III – Get Rating) in a report published on Wednesday morning, MarketBeat Ratings reports. They currently have a GBX 1,840 ($23.98) price objective on the stock.

Several other research analysts have also recently commented on III. Citigroup reiterated a buy rating and set a GBX 1,444 ($18.82) price target on shares of 3i Group in a report on Friday, March 25th. Morgan Stanley restated an overweight rating on shares of 3i Group in a report on Wednesday, March 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated an overweight rating on shares of 3i Group in a report on Monday, March 28th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada restated an outperform rating and issued a GBX 380 ($4.95) target price on shares of 3i Group in a report on Thursday, March 24th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, 3i Group has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of GBX 1,288.80 ($16.79).

Get 3i Group alerts:

Shares of III stock opened at GBX 1,316 ($17.15) on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.83, a quick ratio of 2.92 and a current ratio of 3.06. The stock has a market capitalization of £12.81 billion and a P/E ratio of 6.84. The company has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 1,320.18 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 1,357.15. 3i Group has a fifty-two week low of GBX 1,071 ($13.96) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 1,507.50 ($19.64).

3i Group plc is a private equity firm specializing in mature companies, growth capital, middle markets, infrastructure, and management leveraged buyouts and buy-ins. The firm also provides infrastructure financing and debt management. For debt management, it invests in senior and mezzanine corporate debt in typically large and private companies in United Kingdom, Europe, Asia, and North America.

Featured Articles

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for 3i Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for 3i Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.