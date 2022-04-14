$4.06 Billion in Sales Expected for Laboratory Co. of America Holdings (NYSE:LH) This Quarter

Analysts predict that Laboratory Co. of America Holdings (NYSE:LH – Get Rating) will announce sales of $4.06 billion for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Six analysts have made estimates for Laboratory Co. of America’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $4.01 billion and the highest is $4.21 billion. Laboratory Co. of America posted sales of $4.16 billion in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 2.4%. The firm is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Laboratory Co. of America will report full-year sales of $15.43 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $15.17 billion to $15.63 billion. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the company will post sales of $15.44 billion, with estimates ranging from $14.77 billion to $16.12 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover Laboratory Co. of America.

Laboratory Co. of America (NYSE:LH – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 10th. The medical research company reported $6.77 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $5.90 by $0.87. Laboratory Co. of America had a return on equity of 27.08% and a net margin of 14.75%. The company had revenue of $4.06 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.93 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $10.56 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 9.7% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on LH shares. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on Laboratory Co. of America from $340.00 to $320.00 in a research note on Friday, February 11th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Laboratory Co. of America in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Mizuho increased their price target on Laboratory Co. of America from $332.00 to $354.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, December 20th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Laboratory Co. of America from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $292.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Friday, February 4th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered Laboratory Co. of America from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $330.00 to $294.00 in a research report on Friday, January 28th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Laboratory Co. of America currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $322.34.

LH stock opened at $268.93 on Thursday. Laboratory Co. of America has a 1-year low of $252.60 and a 1-year high of $317.17. The firm has a market cap of $25.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.03 and a beta of 1.04. The business’s 50 day moving average is $270.66 and its 200-day moving average is $280.36. The company has a current ratio of 1.92, a quick ratio of 1.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 9th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 19th will be given a $0.72 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 18th. This represents a $2.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.07%.

In other news, CMO Amy B. Summy sold 249 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $262.21, for a total value of $65,290.29. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Mark S. Schroeder sold 204 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $277.38, for a total value of $56,585.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 3,749 shares of company stock worth $1,031,367 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in Laboratory Co. of America by 95.7% during the third quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 90 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 44 shares in the last quarter. Consolidated Planning Corp bought a new stake in shares of Laboratory Co. of America in the third quarter valued at about $26,000. Arrow Financial Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Laboratory Co. of America by 100.0% in the fourth quarter. Arrow Financial Corp now owns 100 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Laboratory Co. of America in the fourth quarter valued at about $31,000. Finally, Allworth Financial LP bought a new stake in shares of Laboratory Co. of America in the fourth quarter valued at about $34,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.22% of the company’s stock.

Laboratory Corporation of America Holdings operates as an independent clinical laboratory company worldwide. It operates in two segments, Labcorp Diagnostics (Dx) and Labcorp Drug Development (DD). It offers various tests, such as blood chemistry analyses, urinalyses, blood cell counts, thyroid tests, Pap tests, hemoglobin A1C and vitamin D products, prostate-specific antigens, tests for sexually transmitted diseases, hepatitis C tests, microbiology cultures and procedures, and alcohol and other substance-abuse tests.

