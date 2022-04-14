$4.97 Million in Sales Expected for Orchard Therapeutics plc (NASDAQ:ORTX) This Quarter

Equities analysts forecast that Orchard Therapeutics plc (NASDAQ:ORTX – Get Rating) will announce $4.97 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for Orchard Therapeutics’ earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $2.30 million and the highest estimate coming in at $7.92 million. The business is expected to announce its next earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Orchard Therapeutics will report full year sales of $14.16 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $12.40 million to $16.78 million. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the business will report sales of $23.93 million, with estimates ranging from $7.30 million to $34.70 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Orchard Therapeutics.

ORTX has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Orchard Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. Cowen cut shares of Orchard Therapeutics from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their target price on shares of Orchard Therapeutics from $12.00 to $5.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Orchard Therapeutics in a research report on Friday, April 1st. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald initiated coverage on shares of Orchard Therapeutics in a research report on Thursday, December 30th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $9.00 price target on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $10.25.

Orchard Therapeutics stock opened at $0.69 on Thursday. Orchard Therapeutics has a fifty-two week low of $0.67 and a fifty-two week high of $6.82. The stock has a market cap of $86.70 million, a PE ratio of -0.58 and a beta of 1.16. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $0.86 and its 200 day simple moving average is $1.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 6.43 and a current ratio of 6.43.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Orchard Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter worth about $29,000. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Orchard Therapeutics by 9,867.7% in the 3rd quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 13,257 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 13,124 shares in the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new position in shares of Orchard Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter worth about $40,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC increased its stake in shares of Orchard Therapeutics by 65.2% in the 3rd quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 33,030 shares of the company’s stock worth $76,000 after acquiring an additional 13,032 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jump Financial LLC increased its stake in shares of Orchard Therapeutics by 20.5% in the 3rd quarter. Jump Financial LLC now owns 68,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $156,000 after acquiring an additional 11,546 shares in the last quarter. 58.15% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Orchard Therapeutics plc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops gene therapies for serious and life-threatening rare diseases in the United Kingdom, European Union, and the United States. The company's gene therapy approach seeks to transform a patient's hematopoietic stem cells into a gene-modified cellular drug product to treat the patient's disease through a single administration.

