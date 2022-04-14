$4.97 Million in Sales Expected for Orchard Therapeutics plc (NASDAQ:ORTX) This Quarter

Posted by on Apr 14th, 2022

Brokerages expect that Orchard Therapeutics plc (NASDAQ:ORTXGet Rating) will report sales of $4.97 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have issued estimates for Orchard Therapeutics’ earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $2.30 million and the highest estimate coming in at $7.92 million. The company is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Orchard Therapeutics will report full-year sales of $14.16 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $12.40 million to $16.78 million. For the next year, analysts forecast that the firm will post sales of $23.93 million, with estimates ranging from $7.30 million to $34.70 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow Orchard Therapeutics.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on ORTX. Cowen lowered Orchard Therapeutics from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Orchard Therapeutics in a research note on Friday, April 1st. Cantor Fitzgerald assumed coverage on Orchard Therapeutics in a research report on Thursday, December 30th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $9.00 price objective for the company. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price objective on Orchard Therapeutics from $12.00 to $5.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Orchard Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $10.25.

NASDAQ:ORTX opened at $0.69 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 6.43 and a quick ratio of 6.43. The firm has a market capitalization of $86.70 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.58 and a beta of 1.16. Orchard Therapeutics has a one year low of $0.67 and a one year high of $6.82. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $0.86 and a 200-day moving average price of $1.31.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Jump Financial LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Orchard Therapeutics by 20.5% in the 3rd quarter. Jump Financial LLC now owns 68,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $156,000 after acquiring an additional 11,546 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in Orchard Therapeutics in the third quarter worth about $29,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC lifted its stake in Orchard Therapeutics by 65.2% in the third quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 33,030 shares of the company’s stock worth $76,000 after purchasing an additional 13,032 shares during the last quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. lifted its stake in Orchard Therapeutics by 9,867.7% in the third quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 13,257 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 13,124 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new stake in Orchard Therapeutics in the third quarter worth about $40,000. 58.15% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Orchard Therapeutics Company Profile (Get Rating)

Orchard Therapeutics plc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops gene therapies for serious and life-threatening rare diseases in the United Kingdom, European Union, and the United States. The company's gene therapy approach seeks to transform a patient's hematopoietic stem cells into a gene-modified cellular drug product to treat the patient's disease through a single administration.

Further Reading

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Orchard Therapeutics (ORTX)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Earnings History and Estimates for Orchard Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ORTX)

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Orchard Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Orchard Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.