$4.97 Million in Sales Expected for Orchard Therapeutics plc (NASDAQ:ORTX) This Quarter

Brokerages expect that Orchard Therapeutics plc (NASDAQ:ORTX – Get Rating) will report sales of $4.97 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have issued estimates for Orchard Therapeutics’ earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $2.30 million and the highest estimate coming in at $7.92 million. The company is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Orchard Therapeutics will report full-year sales of $14.16 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $12.40 million to $16.78 million. For the next year, analysts forecast that the firm will post sales of $23.93 million, with estimates ranging from $7.30 million to $34.70 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow Orchard Therapeutics.

Get Orchard Therapeutics alerts:

A number of brokerages have issued reports on ORTX. Cowen lowered Orchard Therapeutics from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Orchard Therapeutics in a research note on Friday, April 1st. Cantor Fitzgerald assumed coverage on Orchard Therapeutics in a research report on Thursday, December 30th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $9.00 price objective for the company. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price objective on Orchard Therapeutics from $12.00 to $5.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Orchard Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $10.25.

NASDAQ:ORTX opened at $0.69 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 6.43 and a quick ratio of 6.43. The firm has a market capitalization of $86.70 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.58 and a beta of 1.16. Orchard Therapeutics has a one year low of $0.67 and a one year high of $6.82. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $0.86 and a 200-day moving average price of $1.31.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Jump Financial LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Orchard Therapeutics by 20.5% in the 3rd quarter. Jump Financial LLC now owns 68,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $156,000 after acquiring an additional 11,546 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in Orchard Therapeutics in the third quarter worth about $29,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC lifted its stake in Orchard Therapeutics by 65.2% in the third quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 33,030 shares of the company’s stock worth $76,000 after purchasing an additional 13,032 shares during the last quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. lifted its stake in Orchard Therapeutics by 9,867.7% in the third quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 13,257 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 13,124 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new stake in Orchard Therapeutics in the third quarter worth about $40,000. 58.15% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Orchard Therapeutics Company Profile (Get Rating)

Orchard Therapeutics plc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops gene therapies for serious and life-threatening rare diseases in the United Kingdom, European Union, and the United States. The company's gene therapy approach seeks to transform a patient's hematopoietic stem cells into a gene-modified cellular drug product to treat the patient's disease through a single administration.

Further Reading

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Orchard Therapeutics (ORTX)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Orchard Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Orchard Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.