$5.03 Billion in Sales Expected for Lear Co. (NYSE:LEA) This Quarter

Analysts expect Lear Co. (NYSE:LEA – Get Rating) to announce $5.03 billion in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have provided estimates for Lear’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $5.19 billion and the lowest estimate coming in at $4.83 billion. Lear reported sales of $5.35 billion in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 6%. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings report before the market opens on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Lear will report full year sales of $21.34 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $20.88 billion to $22.29 billion. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report sales of $24.01 billion, with estimates ranging from $22.97 billion to $25.33 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Lear.

Lear (NYSE:LEA – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 8th. The auto parts company reported $1.22 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.07 by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $4.88 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.68 billion. Lear had a return on equity of 9.99% and a net margin of 1.94%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 6.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $3.66 earnings per share.

LEA has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on Lear from $204.00 to $197.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 9th. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on Lear from $175.00 to $160.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 6th. Citigroup lowered their price target on shares of Lear from $177.00 to $154.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 5th. Barclays reduced their price objective on shares of Lear from $161.00 to $132.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 7th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on Lear from $174.00 to $158.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 1st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Lear has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $178.44.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Nordea Investment Management AB raised its position in shares of Lear by 6.1% in the first quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 919,782 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $132,706,000 after acquiring an additional 53,043 shares during the period. DNB Asset Management AS boosted its position in Lear by 4.8% during the first quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 15,673 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $2,235,000 after purchasing an additional 716 shares in the last quarter. Cedar Brook Financial Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Lear in the first quarter valued at approximately $207,000. American Trust purchased a new stake in shares of Lear in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $243,000. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Lear during the 4th quarter worth approximately $70,857,000. 97.98% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of LEA opened at $128.36 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a current ratio of 1.42. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $149.35 and a 200-day moving average price of $166.72. Lear has a fifty-two week low of $123.28 and a fifty-two week high of $204.91. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.67 billion, a PE ratio of 20.80, a PEG ratio of 0.33 and a beta of 1.51.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 11th were issued a dividend of $0.77 per share. This represents a $3.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.40%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 10th. Lear’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 49.92%.

Lear Corporation designs, develops, engineers, manufactures, assembles, and supplies automotive seating, and electrical distribution systems and related components for automotive original equipment manufacturers in North America, Europe, Africa, Asia, and South America. Its Seating segment offers seat systems, seat subsystems, keyseat components, seat trim covers, seat mechanisms, seat foams, and headrests, as well as surface materials, such as leather and fabric for automobiles and light trucks, compact cars, pick-up trucks, and sport utility vehicles.

