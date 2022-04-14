$5.51 Billion in Sales Expected for Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts expect Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD – Get Rating) to post $5.51 billion in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have made estimates for Pioneer Natural Resources’ earnings. The highest sales estimate is $5.97 billion and the lowest is $5.15 billion. Pioneer Natural Resources posted sales of $2.44 billion in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 125.8%. The business is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Pioneer Natural Resources will report full year sales of $22.73 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $20.21 billion to $24.91 billion. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will post sales of $20.93 billion, with estimates ranging from $17.60 billion to $22.03 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Pioneer Natural Resources.

Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 16th. The oil and gas development company reported $4.58 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $4.05 by $0.53. Pioneer Natural Resources had a return on equity of 15.04% and a net margin of 14.46%. The firm had revenue of $4.32 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.79 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.07 earnings per share.

PXD has been the topic of several research reports. Zacks Investment Research raised Pioneer Natural Resources from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $256.00 target price on the stock in a report on Friday, February 4th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Pioneer Natural Resources in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Truist Financial upped their target price on Pioneer Natural Resources from $214.00 to $230.00 in a report on Friday, January 14th. Raymond James upped their target price on Pioneer Natural Resources from $260.00 to $285.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 24th. Finally, Bank of America lowered Pioneer Natural Resources from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their target price for the company from $230.00 to $234.00 in a report on Monday, January 10th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and three have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $249.83.

In other news, CAO Margaret Montemayor sold 3,855 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $239.21, for a total value of $922,154.55. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Chris J. Cheatwood sold 4,653 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $257.19, for a total value of $1,196,705.07. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 99,502 shares of company stock worth $24,082,861 over the last quarter. 0.63% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of PXD. Capital World Investors grew its stake in Pioneer Natural Resources by 10.3% during the 4th quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 14,256,214 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock valued at $2,592,908,000 after purchasing an additional 1,334,183 shares in the last quarter. Capital International Investors grew its stake in Pioneer Natural Resources by 45.1% during the 4th quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 6,105,125 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock valued at $1,110,392,000 after purchasing an additional 1,898,932 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its stake in Pioneer Natural Resources by 4.2% during the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 4,408,225 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock valued at $734,013,000 after purchasing an additional 179,056 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Pioneer Natural Resources by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,328,150 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock valued at $785,194,000 after purchasing an additional 29,148 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Boston Partners grew its stake in Pioneer Natural Resources by 5.5% during the 3rd quarter. Boston Partners now owns 4,128,398 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock valued at $688,129,000 after purchasing an additional 215,580 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.41% of the company’s stock.

Shares of PXD stock opened at $255.42 on Thursday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $238.52 and its 200 day moving average price is $206.74. Pioneer Natural Resources has a 1-year low of $133.73 and a 1-year high of $260.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $62.04 billion, a PE ratio of 30.96, a P/E/G ratio of 1.13 and a beta of 1.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 1.52 and a quick ratio of 1.42.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 14th. Investors of record on Monday, February 28th were given a dividend of $0.78 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 25th. This is an increase from Pioneer Natural Resources’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.62. This represents a $3.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.22%. Pioneer Natural Resources’s dividend payout ratio is 30.06%.

Pioneer Natural Resources Company operates as an independent oil and gas exploration and production company in the United States. The company explores for, develops, and produces oil, natural gas liquids (NGLs), and gas. It has operations in the Midland Basin in West Texas. As of December 31, 2021, the company had proved undeveloped reserves and proved developed non-producing reserves of 130 million barrels of oil, 92 million barrels of NGLs, and 462 billion cubic feet of gas; and owned interests in 11 gas processing plants.

