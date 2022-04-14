$5.92 Billion in Sales Expected for Nokia Oyj (NYSE:NOK) This Quarter

Brokerages predict that Nokia Oyj (NYSE:NOK – Get Rating) will report sales of $5.92 billion for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have provided estimates for Nokia Oyj’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $5.76 billion and the highest estimate coming in at $6.12 billion. Nokia Oyj reported sales of $6.12 billion in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 3.3%. The business is scheduled to issue its next earnings report before the market opens on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Nokia Oyj will report full year sales of $25.92 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $25.09 billion to $27.01 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report sales of $26.70 billion, with estimates ranging from $26.24 billion to $27.36 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Nokia Oyj.

Nokia Oyj (NYSE:NOK – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 3rd. The technology company reported $0.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.12 by $0.03. Nokia Oyj had a net margin of 7.27% and a return on equity of 13.43%. The firm had revenue of $6.41 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.48 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.17 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.1% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of Nokia Oyj in a research report on Thursday, March 17th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Nokia Oyj from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $7.00 price target on the stock in a report on Monday, February 7th. TheStreet raised shares of Nokia Oyj from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 8th. Morgan Stanley started coverage on shares of Nokia Oyj in a report on Monday, December 20th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $7.50 price target for the company. Finally, Raymond James raised shares of Nokia Oyj from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $6.50 target price on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 14th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $7.20.

NOK stock traded up $0.07 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $5.25. 22,468,647 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 28,256,750. Nokia Oyj has a 52-week low of $4.10 and a 52-week high of $6.40. The stock has a market cap of $29.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.44, a PEG ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 0.80. The company has a current ratio of 1.62, a quick ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $5.35 and its 200 day moving average is $5.67.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in NOK. UMB Bank N A MO bought a new position in Nokia Oyj in the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. Credit Agricole S A acquired a new position in shares of Nokia Oyj during the fourth quarter worth approximately $27,000. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Nokia Oyj during the third quarter worth approximately $30,000. Masso Torrence Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in Nokia Oyj during the fourth quarter worth $34,000. Finally, Wealth Quarterback LLC grew its stake in Nokia Oyj by 25.8% in the 3rd quarter. Wealth Quarterback LLC now owns 8,860 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 1,816 shares during the period. 14.65% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Nokia Oyj provides mobile, fixed, and cloud network solutions worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Mobile Networks, Network Infrastructure, Cloud and Network Services, and Nokia Technologies. It offers products and services for radio access networks covering technologies from 2G to 5G, and microwave radio links for transport networks.

