$515.28 Million in Sales Expected for Focus Financial Partners Inc. (NASDAQ:FOCS) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts forecast that Focus Financial Partners Inc. (NASDAQ:FOCS – Get Rating) will report $515.28 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have provided estimates for Focus Financial Partners’ earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $521.00 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $511.53 million. Focus Financial Partners posted sales of $394.18 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 30.7%. The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Focus Financial Partners will report full-year sales of $2.20 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $2.15 billion to $2.27 billion. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will report sales of $2.60 billion, with estimates ranging from $2.51 billion to $2.67 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Focus Financial Partners.

Focus Financial Partners (NASDAQ:FOCS – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 17th. The company reported $1.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.97 by $0.04. Focus Financial Partners had a net margin of 0.58% and a return on equity of 24.59%. The company had revenue of $523.89 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $484.05 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.74 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 38.0% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on FOCS. Raymond James reduced their price objective on shares of Focus Financial Partners from $66.00 to $60.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 5th. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price objective on shares of Focus Financial Partners from $75.00 to $65.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 31st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Focus Financial Partners from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, February 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $72.14.

Shares of Focus Financial Partners stock traded up $0.67 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $42.68. The stock had a trading volume of 400,849 shares, compared to its average volume of 390,457. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $47.55 and a 200 day simple moving average of $55.32. Focus Financial Partners has a 1 year low of $41.51 and a 1 year high of $69.13. The company has a market capitalization of $3.28 billion, a PE ratio of 251.07, a P/E/G ratio of 0.53 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a quick ratio of 3.15, a current ratio of 3.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.14.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Andrew Hill Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Focus Financial Partners during the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Trustcore Financial Services LLC raised its stake in shares of Focus Financial Partners by 100.0% in the fourth quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC now owns 1,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its position in Focus Financial Partners by 1,165.6% in the third quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,949 shares of the company’s stock worth $102,000 after purchasing an additional 1,795 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its position in Focus Financial Partners by 12.1% in the third quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 2,353 shares of the company’s stock worth $123,000 after purchasing an additional 254 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Focus Financial Partners during the 4th quarter valued at about $126,000. 88.86% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Focus Financial Partners Inc provides wealth management services to primarily ultra-high and high net worth individuals, families, and business entities. Its wealth management services include investment advice, financial and tax planning, consulting, tax return preparation, family office services, and other services.

