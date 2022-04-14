$527.70 Million in Sales Expected for The Hain Celestial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:HAIN) This Quarter

Brokerages forecast that The Hain Celestial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:HAIN – Get Rating) will report sales of $527.70 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Five analysts have provided estimates for The Hain Celestial Group’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $511.18 million and the highest is $544.10 million. The Hain Celestial Group reported sales of $492.60 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 7.1%. The firm is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 1st.
According to Zacks, analysts expect that The Hain Celestial Group will report full year sales of $1.96 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $1.92 billion to $1.98 billion. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will report sales of $2.11 billion, with estimates ranging from $2.07 billion to $2.15 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that follow The Hain Celestial Group.
The Hain Celestial Group (NASDAQ:HAIN – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The company reported $0.36 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.33 by $0.03. The Hain Celestial Group had a return on equity of 10.12% and a net margin of 6.67%. The firm had revenue of $475.49 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $480.04 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.34 earnings per share. The Hain Celestial Group’s revenue for the quarter was down 10.0% on a year-over-year basis.
In related news, Director Glenn W. Welling sold 350,000 shares of The Hain Celestial Group stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.03, for a total value of $12,610,500.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Glenn W. Welling sold 10,833 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.98, for a total transaction of $378,938.34. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 16.90% of the company’s stock.
Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Ancora Advisors LLC bought a new position in The Hain Celestial Group in the 3rd quarter valued at about $28,000. National Bank of Canada FI bought a new position in shares of The Hain Celestial Group in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. CWM LLC acquired a new position in shares of The Hain Celestial Group during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Trust Co. of Vermont bought a new stake in The Hain Celestial Group during the fourth quarter worth approximately $31,000. Finally, Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. acquired a new stake in The Hain Celestial Group in the fourth quarter worth approximately $33,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.30% of the company’s stock.
HAIN stock opened at $34.20 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.95, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $34.80 and a 200-day simple moving average of $39.25. The company has a market capitalization of $3.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.93 and a beta of 0.74. The Hain Celestial Group has a twelve month low of $31.88 and a twelve month high of $48.88.
About The Hain Celestial Group (Get Rating)
The Hain Celestial Group, Inc manufactures, markets, and sells organic and natural products in United States, United Kingdom, and internationally. It operates through two segments, North America and International. The company offers infant formula; infant, toddler, and kids' food; plant-based beverages and frozen desserts, such as soy, rice, oat, almond, and coconut; and condiments.
See Also
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on The Hain Celestial Group (HAIN)
- OrganiGram’s Turnaround Begins To Blossom
- Three Dividend Stocks With Growth Potential
- Exelon Stock Still Has Extraordinary Upside
- Ross Stores On The Verge Of Major Rally
- Greenbrier Companies Stock has Green in its Future
Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on The Hain Celestial Group (HAIN)
For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com
Want More Great Investing Ideas?
- 3 Stocks to DOUBLE This Year
- The 10 Best Stocks to Own in 2022
- 7 Stocks to Buy and Hold Forever
- 9 "MUST OWN" Growth Stocks
Receive News & Ratings for The Hain Celestial Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Hain Celestial Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.