$54.10 Million in Sales Expected for MiMedx Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDXG) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts expect that MiMedx Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDXG – Get Rating) will report $54.10 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for MiMedx Group’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $54.00 million to $54.20 million. MiMedx Group posted sales of $59.97 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 9.8%. The company is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that MiMedx Group will report full-year sales of $267.52 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $265.00 million to $270.46 million. For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will post sales of $307.55 million, with estimates ranging from $300.00 million to $315.17 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that cover MiMedx Group.

MiMedx Group (NASDAQ:MDXG – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 28th. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.03) by $0.04. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($0.17) earnings per share.

Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on MiMedx Group in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating on the stock.

In related news, CEO Timothy R. Wright sold 61,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.31, for a total transaction of $262,910.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Timothy R. Wright sold 45,611 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.86, for a total transaction of $221,669.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 180,175 shares of company stock worth $833,438 in the last quarter. 19.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of MDXG. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of MiMedx Group by 2.5% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,400,087 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,845,000 after acquiring an additional 181,074 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in MiMedx Group by 26.5% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,156,210 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,104,000 after purchasing an additional 870,622 shares during the last quarter. Richmond Brothers Inc. bought a new position in MiMedx Group during the 4th quarter valued at about $15,616,000. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in MiMedx Group by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,686,114 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,184,000 after purchasing an additional 17,163 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pura Vida Investments LLC lifted its holdings in MiMedx Group by 9.0% during the 3rd quarter. Pura Vida Investments LLC now owns 1,275,389 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,729,000 after purchasing an additional 105,089 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 56.85% of the company’s stock.

Shares of MiMedx Group stock traded down $0.29 on Friday, hitting $4.39. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 999,295 shares, compared to its average volume of 557,621. MiMedx Group has a 1 year low of $4.12 and a 1 year high of $8.69. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $4.77 and a 200-day moving average price of $5.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 586.91, a quick ratio of 3.24 and a current ratio of 3.51. The company has a market capitalization of $493.26 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -29.26 and a beta of 1.92.

MiMedx Group, Inc develops and distributes placental tissue allografts for various sectors of healthcare. It processes the human placental tissues utilizing its patented and proprietary PURION process to produce allografts that retains the tissue's inherent biological properties and regulatory proteins.

