$546.80 Million in Sales Expected for ICU Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ICUI) This Quarter

Analysts predict that ICU Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ICUI – Get Rating) will post sales of $546.80 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have issued estimates for ICU Medical’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $563.60 million and the lowest is $530.00 million. ICU Medical posted sales of $318.05 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 71.9%. The firm is expected to report its next earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that ICU Medical will report full-year sales of $2.40 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $2.38 billion to $2.41 billion. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will post sales of $2.46 billion, with estimates ranging from $2.45 billion to $2.48 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow ICU Medical.

ICU Medical (NASDAQ:ICUI – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 24th. The medical instruments supplier reported $1.52 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.41 by $0.11. ICU Medical had a net margin of 7.84% and a return on equity of 8.58%. The firm had revenue of $340.53 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $323.90 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.52 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 6.3% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on ICUI shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of ICU Medical from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 30th. Raymond James dropped their price target on shares of ICU Medical from $286.00 to $265.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, February 28th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of ICU Medical in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “strong-buy” rating for the company.

In other ICU Medical news, CEO Vivek Jain sold 36,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $240.00, for a total value of $8,640,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. 9.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in ICU Medical by 282.2% during the 3rd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 279 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $62,000 after purchasing an additional 206 shares during the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC lifted its stake in ICU Medical by 103.3% in the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 370 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $86,000 after buying an additional 188 shares in the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp raised its holdings in shares of ICU Medical by 59.0% in the third quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 380 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $89,000 after purchasing an additional 141 shares during the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of ICU Medical by 40.8% in the third quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 404 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $95,000 after purchasing an additional 117 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Huntington National Bank increased its holdings in ICU Medical by 8.7% during the third quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 776 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $181,000 after buying an additional 62 shares during the last quarter. 93.36% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of ICUI opened at $226.40 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $226.59 and a 200-day simple moving average of $229.34. ICU Medical has a 1-year low of $183.39 and a 1-year high of $282.00. The stock has a market cap of $5.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 47.76 and a beta of 0.48.

ICU Medical, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and sells medical devices used in infusion therapy and critical care applications worldwide. The company's infusion therapy products include needlefree products under the MicroClave, MicroClave Clear, and NanoClave brands; Neutron catheter patency devices; SwabCap and SwabTip disinfecting caps; Tego hemodialysis connectors; ClearGuard HD, an antimicrobial barrier cap for hemodialysis catheters; and ChemoClave and ChemoLock closed system transfer devices, as well as Diana hazardous drug compounding system for the preparation of hazardous drugs.

