$55.98 Billion in Sales Expected for Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages expect that Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Get Rating) will post $55.98 billion in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Ten analysts have provided estimates for Alphabet’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $53.78 billion and the highest estimate coming in at $57.63 billion. Alphabet posted sales of $45.60 billion in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 22.8%. The business is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report after the market closes on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Alphabet will report full year sales of $249.52 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $243.25 billion to $256.11 billion. For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will post sales of $290.49 billion, with estimates ranging from $281.21 billion to $303.58 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Alphabet.

Get Alphabet alerts:

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 1st. The information services provider reported $30.69 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $26.69 by $4.00. Alphabet had a net margin of 29.51% and a return on equity of 31.56%. The business had revenue of $61.90 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $59.32 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $22.30 EPS.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on shares of Alphabet from $3,150.00 to $3,475.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 2nd. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on shares of Alphabet from $3,200.00 to $3,500.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 2nd. UBS Group lifted their price target on shares of Alphabet from $3,800.00 to $3,900.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 2nd. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on shares of Alphabet from $3,200.00 to $3,300.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 2nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of Alphabet from $3,250.00 to $3,450.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 2nd. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-three have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $3,384.16.

Shares of GOOGL stock opened at $2,597.88 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $2,702.28 and its 200-day simple moving average is $2,791.49. Alphabet has a 52 week low of $2,193.62 and a 52 week high of $3,030.93. The company has a current ratio of 2.93, a quick ratio of 2.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The company has a market cap of $1.72 trillion, a PE ratio of 23.15, a P/E/G ratio of 1.10 and a beta of 1.06.

Shares of Alphabet are scheduled to split on Monday, July 18th. The 20-1 split was announced on Tuesday, February 1st. The newly issued shares will be distributed to shareholders after the market closes on Friday, July 15th.

In other news, major shareholder 2016 Gp L.L.C. Gv sold 544,249 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.16, for a total transaction of $6,073,818.84. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Brin Sergey sold 2,639 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,632.28, for a total transaction of $6,946,586.92. Following the sale, the director now owns 18,599,842 shares in the company, valued at approximately $48,959,992,099.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 13.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in GOOGL. Parnassus Investments LLC grew its position in Alphabet by 6.9% in the third quarter. Parnassus Investments LLC now owns 740,965 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $1,980,985,000 after acquiring an additional 47,893 shares in the last quarter. Sit Investment Associates Inc. grew its position in Alphabet by 5.3% in the third quarter. Sit Investment Associates Inc. now owns 16,568 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $44,295,000 after acquiring an additional 827 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in Alphabet by 2.9% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 5,206,549 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $13,883,223,000 after acquiring an additional 147,755 shares in the last quarter. NTV Asset Management LLC grew its position in Alphabet by 3.5% in the third quarter. NTV Asset Management LLC now owns 1,649 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $4,409,000 after acquiring an additional 55 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cito Capital Group LLC bought a new stake in Alphabet in the third quarter worth approximately $992,000. 34.47% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Alphabet (Get Rating)

Alphabet Inc provides various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment offers products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

Featured Articles

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Alphabet (GOOGL)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Alphabet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alphabet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.