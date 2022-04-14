$57.23 Million in Sales Expected for Hanmi Financial Co. (NASDAQ:HAFC) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts expect Hanmi Financial Co. (NASDAQ:HAFC – Get Rating) to report $57.23 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have issued estimates for Hanmi Financial’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $54.90 million and the highest is $58.80 million. Hanmi Financial posted sales of $55.81 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 2.5%. The firm is expected to report its next earnings results after the market closes on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Hanmi Financial will report full year sales of $242.40 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $228.80 million to $251.00 million. For the next year, analysts forecast that the firm will report sales of $266.90 million, with estimates ranging from $251.10 million to $287.00 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Hanmi Financial.

Hanmi Financial (NASDAQ:HAFC – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 25th. The bank reported $1.09 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.49. Hanmi Financial had a net margin of 38.37% and a return on equity of 16.13%. The business had revenue of $58.79 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $59.10 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.47 EPS.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on HAFC. Jonestrading increased their price objective on shares of Hanmi Financial from $24.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Hanmi Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 27th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Hanmi Financial in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Four analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $29.00.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Everence Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in Hanmi Financial by 49.4% during the 1st quarter. Everence Capital Management Inc. now owns 14,750 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $363,000 after acquiring an additional 4,880 shares during the period. Barclays PLC raised its stake in Hanmi Financial by 43.0% during the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 72,405 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,714,000 after acquiring an additional 21,786 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its stake in Hanmi Financial by 32.2% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 68,843 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,631,000 after acquiring an additional 16,776 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its holdings in Hanmi Financial by 46.2% during the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 773,013 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $18,305,000 after buying an additional 244,146 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC grew its holdings in Hanmi Financial by 5.0% during the 4th quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 178,399 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $4,224,000 after buying an additional 8,477 shares in the last quarter. 86.47% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:HAFC opened at $24.35 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $740.68 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.56 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 0.97 and a quick ratio of 0.97. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $25.40 and a 200 day simple moving average of $24.01. Hanmi Financial has a one year low of $16.67 and a one year high of $28.84.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 24th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 7th were issued a $0.22 dividend. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.61%. This is a positive change from Hanmi Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 4th. Hanmi Financial’s payout ratio is presently 27.33%.

Hanmi Financial Corporation operates as the holding company for Hanmi Bank that provides business banking products and services in the United States. The company offers various deposit products, including noninterest-bearing checking accounts, interest-bearing checking and savings accounts, negotiable order of withdrawal accounts, money market accounts, and certificates of deposit.

