$6.25 Million in Sales Expected for MEI Pharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:MEIP) This Quarter

Posted by on Apr 14th, 2022

Wall Street analysts expect MEI Pharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:MEIPGet Rating) to post sales of $6.25 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for MEI Pharma’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $5.00 million and the highest estimate coming in at $7.50 million. MEI Pharma reported sales of $2.42 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 158.3%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that MEI Pharma will report full-year sales of $40.77 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $31.60 million to $45.86 million. For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will post sales of $31.17 million, with estimates ranging from $20.00 million to $37.50 million. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover MEI Pharma.

MEI Pharma (NASDAQ:MEIPGet Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 10th. The company reported ($0.13) EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.19) by $0.06. MEI Pharma had a negative net margin of 123.86% and a negative return on equity of 83.20%. The firm had revenue of $18.22 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.62 million.

Several equities analysts recently commented on MEIP shares. Truist Financial reduced their target price on shares of MEI Pharma from $8.00 to $3.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 25th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered shares of MEI Pharma from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $6.00 to $2.00 in a report on Friday, March 25th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered shares of MEI Pharma from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $4.00 to $1.00 in a report on Friday, March 25th. HC Wainwright dropped their price target on shares of MEI Pharma from $10.00 to $5.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 25th. Finally, BTIG Research dropped their price target on shares of MEI Pharma from $11.00 to $4.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 25th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $4.97.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Barclays PLC lifted its position in shares of MEI Pharma by 197.0% in the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 131,587 shares of the company’s stock worth $351,000 after purchasing an additional 87,283 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in MEI Pharma by 1.3% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,689,871 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,861,000 after acquiring an additional 83,965 shares during the period. Woodline Partners LP lifted its position in MEI Pharma by 1.4% during the 4th quarter. Woodline Partners LP now owns 1,508,520 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,028,000 after acquiring an additional 21,533 shares during the period. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC lifted its position in MEI Pharma by 310.7% during the 4th quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 83,650 shares of the company’s stock valued at $223,000 after acquiring an additional 63,284 shares during the period. Finally, Wasatch Advisors Inc. lifted its position in MEI Pharma by 47.4% during the 4th quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 9,342,310 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,944,000 after acquiring an additional 3,002,576 shares during the period. 68.89% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

MEIP stock opened at $0.57 on Thursday. MEI Pharma has a 52 week low of $0.53 and a 52 week high of $3.91. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $1.57 and its 200 day moving average is $2.27. The firm has a market cap of $75.67 million, a P/E ratio of -0.96 and a beta of 1.23.

MEI Pharma Company Profile (Get Rating)

MEI Pharma, Inc, a late-stage pharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of various therapies for the treatment of cancer. The company develops Zandelisib, an oral phosphatidylinositol 3-kinase delta inhibitor that is in Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of patients with relapsed/refractory follicular lymphoma, as well as in Phase Ib multi-arm trial to treat B-cell malignancies; and Voruciclib, an oral cyclin-dependent kinase 9 inhibitor, which is in Phase Ib clinical trial for acute myeloid leukemia and B-cell malignancies.

