$600.26 Million in Sales Expected for Woodward, Inc. (NASDAQ:WWD) This Quarter

Equities research analysts forecast that Woodward, Inc. (NASDAQ:WWD – Get Rating) will post $600.26 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Five analysts have provided estimates for Woodward’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $560.11 million and the highest is $647.59 million. Woodward reported sales of $581.32 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 3.3%. The business is expected to report its next earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Woodward will report full year sales of $2.50 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $2.46 billion to $2.54 billion. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report sales of $2.76 billion, with estimates ranging from $2.67 billion to $2.95 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Woodward.

Get Woodward alerts:

Woodward (NASDAQ:WWD – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Monday, January 31st. The technology company reported $0.56 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.81 by ($0.25). The firm had revenue of $541.59 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $590.08 million. Woodward had a return on equity of 9.44% and a net margin of 8.77%. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.64 earnings per share.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on WWD shares. StockNews.com started coverage on Woodward in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price target on shares of Woodward from $130.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 10th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Woodward from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $115.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 2nd. Truist Financial upgraded Woodward from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the company from $110.00 to $143.00 in a report on Friday, January 7th. Finally, TheStreet lowered shares of Woodward from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Monday, January 31st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $126.86.

Shares of WWD opened at $116.99 on Thursday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $120.60 and its 200 day moving average price is $115.22. Woodward has a 12-month low of $101.28 and a 12-month high of $130.75. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.38 billion, a PE ratio of 38.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.29 and a beta of 1.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 4.39 and a quick ratio of 3.02.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 7th. Investors of record on Monday, February 21st were issued a $0.19 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 17th. This represents a $0.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.65%. This is a positive change from Woodward’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.16. Woodward’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 25.25%.

In other news, CEO Thomas A. Gendron sold 9,613 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $116.62, for a total value of $1,121,068.06. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Thomas A. Gendron sold 70,895 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $122.19, for a total value of $8,662,660.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 3.90% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Red Spruce Capital LLC increased its position in shares of Woodward by 7.3% in the 1st quarter. Red Spruce Capital LLC now owns 17,787 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,222,000 after buying an additional 1,203 shares in the last quarter. Fulton Bank N.A. increased its holdings in Woodward by 6.0% during the 1st quarter. Fulton Bank N.A. now owns 2,489 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $311,000 after purchasing an additional 141 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in Woodward during the 4th quarter worth about $53,411,000. Walleye Capital LLC bought a new position in Woodward during the 4th quarter worth about $1,101,000. Finally, Quent Capital LLC bought a new position in Woodward during the 4th quarter worth about $29,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.06% of the company’s stock.

About Woodward (Get Rating)

Woodward, Inc designs, manufactures, and services control solutions for the aerospace and industrial markets worldwide. The company operates through two segments: Aerospace and Industrial. The Aerospace segment provides fuel pumps, metering units, actuators, air valves, specialty valves, fuel nozzles, and thrust reverser actuation systems for turbine engines and nacelles, and flight deck controls, actuators, servocontrols, motors, and sensors for aircraft.

See Also

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Woodward (WWD)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Woodward Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Woodward and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.