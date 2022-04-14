$62.16 Million in Sales Expected for Terreno Realty Co. (NYSE:TRNO) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts expect that Terreno Realty Co. (NYSE:TRNO – Get Rating) will report sales of $62.16 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have provided estimates for Terreno Realty’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $61.08 million to $62.70 million. Terreno Realty posted sales of $50.69 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 22.6%. The business is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Terreno Realty will report full-year sales of $257.98 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $250.14 million to $267.10 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the company will report sales of $280.37 million, with estimates ranging from $263.60 million to $303.40 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Terreno Realty.

Terreno Realty (NYSE:TRNO – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 9th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.44 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.45 by ($0.01). Terreno Realty had a net margin of 39.32% and a return on equity of 4.89%. The company had revenue of $60.68 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $58.87 million.

TRNO has been the topic of several recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Terreno Realty from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $83.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Mizuho lifted their target price on shares of Terreno Realty from $65.00 to $76.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 13th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Terreno Realty in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Robert W. Baird lowered shares of Terreno Realty from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $80.00 to $79.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. Finally, BTIG Research raised their price target on shares of Terreno Realty from $70.00 to $94.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 23rd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $80.57.

NYSE:TRNO traded up $1.20 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $74.81. 189,936 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 358,518. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $71.39 and a 200-day simple moving average of $73.79. The company has a current ratio of 4.54, a quick ratio of 4.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. Terreno Realty has a fifty-two week low of $60.31 and a fifty-two week high of $86.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 59.85 and a beta of 0.72.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 8th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 25th were paid a $0.34 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 24th. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.82%. Terreno Realty’s dividend payout ratio is currently 110.57%.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. bought a new stake in Terreno Realty during the 3rd quarter valued at $28,000. USA Financial Portformulas Corp bought a new stake in Terreno Realty during the 4th quarter valued at $39,000. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in Terreno Realty by 74.5% during the 3rd quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 642 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 274 shares in the last quarter. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in Terreno Realty during the 4th quarter valued at $51,000. Finally, First Eagle Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Terreno Realty during the 4th quarter worth $51,000. Institutional investors own 99.09% of the company’s stock.

Terreno Realty Corp. operates as a real estate company, which acquires, owns, and manages industrial properties. It invests in several types of industrial real estate, including warehouse/distribution, flex, research and development, and trans-shipment. The company was founded by Michael A. Coke and W.

