$62.16 Million in Sales Expected for Terreno Realty Co. (NYSE:TRNO) This Quarter

Posted by on Apr 14th, 2022

Wall Street analysts expect that Terreno Realty Co. (NYSE:TRNOGet Rating) will report sales of $62.16 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have provided estimates for Terreno Realty’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $61.08 million to $62.70 million. Terreno Realty posted sales of $50.69 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 22.6%. The business is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Terreno Realty will report full-year sales of $257.98 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $250.14 million to $267.10 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the company will report sales of $280.37 million, with estimates ranging from $263.60 million to $303.40 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Terreno Realty.

Terreno Realty (NYSE:TRNOGet Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 9th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.44 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.45 by ($0.01). Terreno Realty had a net margin of 39.32% and a return on equity of 4.89%. The company had revenue of $60.68 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $58.87 million.

TRNO has been the topic of several recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Terreno Realty from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $83.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Mizuho lifted their target price on shares of Terreno Realty from $65.00 to $76.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 13th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Terreno Realty in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Robert W. Baird lowered shares of Terreno Realty from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $80.00 to $79.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. Finally, BTIG Research raised their price target on shares of Terreno Realty from $70.00 to $94.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 23rd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $80.57.

NYSE:TRNO traded up $1.20 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $74.81. 189,936 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 358,518. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $71.39 and a 200-day simple moving average of $73.79. The company has a current ratio of 4.54, a quick ratio of 4.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. Terreno Realty has a fifty-two week low of $60.31 and a fifty-two week high of $86.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 59.85 and a beta of 0.72.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 8th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 25th were paid a $0.34 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 24th. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.82%. Terreno Realty’s dividend payout ratio is currently 110.57%.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. bought a new stake in Terreno Realty during the 3rd quarter valued at $28,000. USA Financial Portformulas Corp bought a new stake in Terreno Realty during the 4th quarter valued at $39,000. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in Terreno Realty by 74.5% during the 3rd quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 642 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 274 shares in the last quarter. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in Terreno Realty during the 4th quarter valued at $51,000. Finally, First Eagle Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Terreno Realty during the 4th quarter worth $51,000. Institutional investors own 99.09% of the company’s stock.

About Terreno Realty (Get Rating)

Terreno Realty Corp. operates as a real estate company, which acquires, owns, and manages industrial properties. It invests in several types of industrial real estate, including warehouse/distribution, flex, research and development, and trans-shipment. The company was founded by Michael A. Coke and W.

See Also

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Terreno Realty (TRNO)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Earnings History and Estimates for Terreno Realty (NYSE:TRNO)

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Terreno Realty Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Terreno Realty and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.