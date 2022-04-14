$631.24 Million in Sales Expected for Teleflex Incorporated (NYSE:TFX) This Quarter

Equities research analysts expect Teleflex Incorporated (NYSE:TFX – Get Rating) to announce sales of $631.24 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Ten analysts have made estimates for Teleflex’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $637.64 million and the lowest is $628.20 million. Teleflex posted sales of $633.93 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 0.4%. The business is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Teleflex will report full-year sales of $2.90 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $2.88 billion to $2.95 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will post sales of $3.08 billion, with estimates ranging from $3.04 billion to $3.15 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that follow Teleflex.

Get Teleflex alerts:

Teleflex (NYSE:TFX – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The medical technology company reported $3.60 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.53 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $761.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $749.60 million. Teleflex had a return on equity of 17.74% and a net margin of 17.28%. The business’s revenue was up 7.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $3.25 earnings per share.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on Teleflex from $320.00 to $335.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 24th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Teleflex in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Raymond James cut their price objective on Teleflex from $391.00 to $370.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Needham & Company LLC dropped their price target on Teleflex from $425.00 to $400.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, January 31st. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on Teleflex from $383.00 to $378.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $397.08.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in TFX. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Teleflex in the 3rd quarter valued at $26,000. City State Bank bought a new position in shares of Teleflex in the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Allworth Financial LP increased its stake in shares of Teleflex by 144.4% in the 4th quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 110 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 65 shares during the last quarter. Aquire Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Teleflex in the 4th quarter valued at $38,000. Finally, Spire Wealth Management increased its stake in shares of Teleflex by 3,900.0% in the 4th quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 120 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 117 shares during the last quarter. 91.86% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

TFX stock opened at $338.10 on Thursday. Teleflex has a twelve month low of $289.00 and a twelve month high of $449.38. The company has a market cap of $15.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.02, a P/E/G ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 1.06. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $336.44 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $336.49. The company has a quick ratio of 1.40, a current ratio of 2.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 7th were issued a $0.34 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 4th. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.40%. Teleflex’s dividend payout ratio is presently 13.28%.

Teleflex Company Profile (Get Rating)

Teleflex, Inc provides medical technology products which enables healthcare providers to improve patient outcomes and enhance patient and provider safety. The firm designs, develops, manufactures and supplies single-use medical devices used by hospitals and healthcare providers for common diagnostic and therapeutic procedures in critical care and surgical applications.

Featured Articles

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Teleflex (TFX)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Teleflex Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Teleflex and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.